Coronavirus: Rotorua teacher and pupils cleared of Covid-19

Selwyn School principal Peter Barker said in the wake of the negative tests school would be 'back as normal' on Monday.

One teacher and two pupils from Rotorua's Selwyn School have been cleared of Covid-19.

The news came from principal Peter Barker via a social media post, and letters to the school community.

"Our staff member and students have been cleared of Covid-19," Barker said.

"That means we will welcome all students and whanau back as normal Monday."

Barker also thanked the community for their "amazing" support.

"It shows the true spirit of our community," he said.

News of the negative test results were also welcomed in online comments, one person simply posting "what a relief for you all".

The two Selwyn Primary School students and staff member were tested on Wednesday and in a later Facebook post, Barker addressed concerns raised about keeping the school open.

Closing the school was not an option at this time because the decision sat with the Ministry of Health, he said.

Those concerned about sending their children to school had the option to keep them at home but did not have to, Barker said.

"As stated in the original post, the Ministry of Health tells us there is no need for any of our students to self isolate at this stage.

"However, if your child is displaying symptoms consistent with Covid-19 we urge you to seek medical advice."