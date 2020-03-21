Coronavirus: PM Jacinda Ardern announces alert system - 'this is about saving lives'

An alert system for Covid-19 response has been put in place for all of New Zealand.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern urged New Zealanders to think about the effects of coronavirus on their loved ones as she advised people over 70 and those with immune or respiratory conditions to stay home.

She also unveiled a four-stage threat plan to tackle the virus. She urged people to take Covid-19 seriously.

"Think about your grandparents, think about someone in your family group or your friendship group that might have compromised immunity.

"It's not about whether or not you're worried about yourself. It's that you should be worried for those around you, so please take it seriously. This is about saving lives," she said.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: 14 new cases in New Zealand, pushing total up to 53

* Why Singapore's coronavirus response worked – and what we can all learn

* Coronavirus: Time to increase social distancing and close schools, expert says

* Coronavirus: what is contact tracing? And why is it so important?

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a media conference about Covid-19 at the Beehive on Saturday.

Ardern's remarks came as New Zealand faced a new challenge in the fight against Covid-19. For the first time there are now cases of the virus that are not obviously linked to overseas travel, raising the threat of potential community transmission.

The Ministry of Health has not confirmed the cases, one in Auckland and one in the Wairarapa, close to Wellington, are definitively community transmission, but it appears increasingly likely. The total number of cases now stands at 52, rising by 13 on Saturday.

Ardern cut into regular programming on TV and radio at midday on Saturday to make a dramatic address to the nation from her office on the ninth floor of the Beehive.

She unveiled a four-stage threat system, similar to the systems used for fire risk or terrorism threats.

1 NEWS The Prime Minister told reporters that closing schools may not help contain Covid-19.

As the threat level escalates, the Government will roll out increasingly severe responses, with the fourth and final stage meaning the country will be in almost complete lockdown, with the exception of supermarkets and pharmacies, which will stay open no matter how severe the crisis.

The threat level will be assessed and updated daily. It could also apply to regions rather than the nation as a whole.

New Zealand has moved into threat level two. This means the virus is contained but the risks are growing because there are more cases.

"This is when we move to reduce our contact with one another. We increase our border measures, and we cancel events.

HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES The PM warned that NZ needed to be prepared for the threat level to go higher.

"This is also the level where we ask people to work differently if they can, and cancel unnecessary travel," Ardern said.

She warned it would have "a significant disruption on how we go about our daily lives, but it is necessary to protect lives".

Ardern warned that the country needed to be prepared for the threat level to go higher. "We do need to be prepared that regions of the country could be moved to level 3."

This would mean that the virus was becoming difficult to contain. It would also mean contact between people would be reduced further, public venues would close and non-essential businesses would close too.

"New Zealand is fighting an unprecedented global pandemic. We must fight by going hard and going early with new measures to slow the transmission of the virus," Ardern said.

1 NEWS Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said he could not rule out the possibility of community spread.

Ardern also said that people over 70 years of age or people who are immunocompromised or have certain pre-existing conditions need to stay at home as much as they can from now on.

"We are asking people to take responsibility," she said.

She also warned people not to panic buy, saying that supermarkets would remain open no matter what the threat level.

"It's important to note that at every alert level supermarkets and essential services, like access to pharmaceuticals, will continue. Shop normally. If we do that, our supermarkets will have time to restock their shelves," she said.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the obligation was on everyone not to put others at risk.

NZ's two possible cases of community Covis-19 transmission were still under investigation, Bloomfield said.

Ardern also said the Government would be changing the way it operates. She will now be basing herself in Wellington, rather than splitting time between the capital and her home in Auckland.

"I will follow the same guidance that I ask the rest of New Zealanders to follow. I am trying to keep my physical distance from others, I am reducing down my travel," Ardern said.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters will be excepted from the guidance for people over 70 to stay at home. Ardern said Peters, 74, is considered "part of our essential team and a core part of Government".

"So the Deputy Prime Minister will be continuing on in his role, business as usual," she said.

The four stages of threat are as follows: