Coronavirus: One woman in hospital as top of the south confirms two cases

The top of the south has two cases of coronavirus. Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed one of the patients was being treated in Wairau Hospital.

A Ministry of Health update has revealed the Nelson Marlborough region now has two cases of coronavirus.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed the new cases during a media update on Saturday, 11am.

Nelson Marlborough Health communications manager, Stephanie Gray, said on Saturday afternoon, both cases were travel related and not indicative of a local community outbreak.

A 20-year-old woman is in self-isolation at her Nelson home after returning to Nelson on Flight 5065 from Auckland on March 16.

Gray said risk to the community was very low "because she went immediately into isolation upon her return to Nelson".

A 67-year-old woman has been in isolation at Blenheim's Wairau Hospital and will be discharged soon to complete her isolation at home. Her travel details are under investigation.

The Nelson Marlborough Public Health Service (NMPHS) has established her movements and contract tracing has been mostly completed, Gray said.

The Nelson cases are amongst 13 cases confirmed on Saturday within Nelson, Wellington, Taranaki, Auckland, Waikato, Manawatū and Taupō; and 14 further cases confirmed on Sunday including Northland, Canterbury, New Plymouth, Tauranga, Coromandel and Dunedin.

This brings the number total number of cases around the country to 66 as well as four probable cases.

Bloomfield said most of the cases were travel related "but as yet in two instances, no link to overseas travel has been ascertained, and we continue to investigate".

A risk of community transmission could not be ruled out, he said.

"We always knew that cases apparently not linked to travel would happen and we are prepared for that, and it is now more important than ever we continue our efforts to track and trace individuals who may have been in contact with confirmed Covid-19 cases and get those people into self-isolation so that we can contain any further spread."

Nelson Marlborough Health chief executive Peter Bramley said the region's health organisation had been preparing for a case in the area since January.

"Our public health service is now undertaking contact tracing and requesting close contacts stay in self isolation for 14 days from the date of potential exposure. People will be supported in isolation by the public health service and Healthline."

In Nelson and Motueka, community testing centres have been established as part of a national response to the pandemic.

But the centres are not walk-in facilities.

Nelson Marlborough Health general manager of strategy, primary and community Cathy O'Malley​ said people with Covid-19 symptoms were asked to phone Healthline or their GP first.

The Healthline adviser or GP would ask questions before confirming if someone required assessment and testing for Covid-19. People were asked to co-operate with this process.

In a midday address, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the increasing number of cases required further restrictions to contain the virus, including working differently, limiting movement around the country and advising over 70s, or people with compromised immunity or respiratory systems to stay at home.

She said schools would only be closed if there was a case of the virus within the school.

Key information: Sign up to get Stuff's daily coronavirus situation report email newsletter. It's a quick summary of the essential updates from New Zealand and around the world on Covid-19.

Braden Fastier/Stuff In an effort to reduce the strain on our frontline health services, people with Covid-19 symptoms are asked to phone Healthline or their GP first.

Where are the community-based assessment centres located?

In Nelson, a centre has been set up in the former Suburban Club building at 168 Tahunanui Drive. It will be open from 9am until 6pm.

In Blenheim, the centre is located at the old netball pavilion at Horton Park on Stephenson St, from 9am to 6pm.

In Motueka, the centre would be located in the Motueka Bridge Club on Tudor Street and open from 8.30am to 5.30pm.

In Golden Bay, a cabin had been placed outside the health centre to allow the safe assessment of people with symptoms, away from other patients in waiting rooms.

In Murchison, there is a separate entrance to a negative pressure room, separate to other parts of the hospital and health centre.