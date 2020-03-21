Coronavirus: Who is the Government advising stay home amidst coronavirus fears?

An alert system for Covid-19 response has been put in place for all of New Zealand.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called on people over 70, those with compromised immunity and underlying medical conditions to stay home amidst growing fears of the coronavirus.

The call came with the introduction of a new national four-stage alert level system for Covid-19, outlining a set of restrictions to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

There were 52 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand as of Saturday, with four probable cases.

ISTOCK New Zealanders over the age of 70 - nearly half a million people at the last census count - have been told to stay home as much as possible to reduce the risk they come in contact with Covid-19.

In a 'statement to the nation' on Saturday, Ardern said New Zealanders with the following medical conditions were most at risk of Covid-19 and advised to stay at home as much as they can:

- Respiratory conditions such as COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and bronchiectasis

- Heart conditions

- High blood pressure

- Severe asthma

- Kidney problems

- Diabetes

- Cancer and blood conditions.

The directive was also for all new Zealanders over the age of 70, and anyone who has compromised immunity.

According to the 2018 Census, there were more than 480,000 people over the age of 70 in New Zealand.

HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a four-stage alert system for coronavirus on Saturday.

Ardern said the new advice was a "simple measure we can take to make sure we limit their exposure to Covid-19".

"In turn, that keeps them safer, and limits the resource that we might be needing from our hospital system."

New Zealand was currently at alert level 2, which included a further reduction on mass gatherings, limits non-essential travel and encourages remote working and increased physical distancing.

"Think about your grandparents, think about someone in your family group or your friendship group that might have compromised immunity," Ardern said.

"It's not about whether or not you're worried about yourself. It's that you should be worried for those around you, so please take it seriously. This is about saving lives," she said.

Chief executive for the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation, Letitia Harding said the update gave New Zealanders with respiratory illnesses a "clear direction".

An estimated 15 per cent of New Zealanders over the age of 45 have COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease).

Harding said people with respiratory conditions weren't at an increased risk of contracting Covid-19, but were at greater risk of complications.

"Covid-19 affects the respiratory system and is known to cause breathing difficulties, which can be extremely dangerous to those who already have a hard time breathing," Harding said.

"Our advice to those with severe asthma, COPD, bronchiectasis, or other respiratory conditions is that they should self-isolate and seek to minimise contact with others as much as possible.

Harding said under the current advice, New Zealanders with mild asthma did not need to stay home, but were recommended to remain "vigilant", ensure they had access to inhalers and continue to follow the Ministry of Health advice.

Close to 600,000 New Zealanders take medication for asthma - including an estimated one in seven children and one in eight adults.

The Ministry of Health and Prime Minister's Office have been approached for comment regarding other affected groups.

