Coronavirus: Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, 74, will keep working despite stay home request

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Jacinda Ardern preparing to front the media earlier in the week to further detail the country's response to Covid-19. (file photo)

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, 74, will keep working despite the Prime Minister's request for all people over 70-years to stay at home.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, during an address to the nation on Saturday, detailed a new alert system for New Zealand's response to coronavirus and asked people 70-years and older "to stay home as much as they can".

But the deputy prime minister was deemed an essential worker, so would not be captured by the request.

The Government has established a four-level alert system for Covid-19, as the country seeks to limit the spread of the virus.

"We consider [him] part of our essential team and our core part of our Government. And so, the deputy prime minister will be continuing on in this role," Ardern said at a later press conference.

Ardern said he would apply the same measures asked of other parliamentarians — including not travelling overseas.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Arden answers questions about coronavirus in New Zealand on Saturday.

A cross-party parliamentary committee would meet to decide how MPs will do their work under the new alert levels, she said.

Ardern said New Zealand was now at level two of the new alert system, which has four levels and resembles similar notification systems used for fire risk and terrorism.

Level two means border closures, restrictions on mass gathers, and a request to limit non-essential travel around New Zealand.

The Government will raise the level as the threat of Covid-19 increases in the community. If there are outbreaks of the virus, specific communities or the whole country could anticipate a higher threat levels closing schools, businesses, and compelling people to stay at home.

"Based on expert medical advice and international evidence I am moving New Zealand to alert level 2, reduce contact. This will have a significant disruption on how we go about our daily lives, but it is necessary to protect lives," Ardern said on Tuesday.

People over the age of 70 years of age, or people who are immuno-compromised or have certain pre-existing conditions, are asked to stay at home as much as they can.

At the highest alert level, level four, everyone will be instructed to stay at home.

Ardern also said young people, who might be at lesser risk of the virus, needed to take its possible spread seriously: "Think about your grandparents, please take it seriously, this is about saving lives".

Peters, at 74-years-old, is the oldest MP in Parliament and the only above 70-years.

National MPs David Carter, Ian McKelvie, and Anne Tolley, are 67. National's Nicky Wagner and NZ First's Ron Mark are 66.

The speaker of the house, Labour's Trevor Mallard, is 65.