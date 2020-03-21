Coronavirus: Carterton council staffer confirmed as positive case of Covid-19

The first confirmed case of Covid-19 in Wairarapa is a staff member of the Carterton District Council, as the region sets up a drive-in assessment centre at a covered netball court complex.

In a statement Mayor Greg Lang said the Ministry of Health confirmed the positive diagnosis.

"Out of interest to our close-knit community, and with the permission of the affected staff members, we can now confirm that this case is a Carterton District Council staff member.

1 NEWS The Prime Minister told reporters that closing schools may not help contain Covid-19.

"The person did everything right and went into self-isolation as soon as they started to show symptoms. That included not coming into work."

Lang said the council was confident that the right measures were in place, including additional cleaning and physical distancing among staff.

SUPPLIED Carterton Mayor Greg Lang.

"Public Health has advised us that all close contacts have been traced. Further information on the case, including numbers of people identified as close and casual contacts and their testing, will come directly from the Ministry of Health."

He said that Public Health said there was no need to close services, but physical distancing was an "absolute priority" at this stage.

"We are also taking the extra precautionary step to have our facilities deep-cleaned this weekend. We can assure you that our public council buildings, which include the council office, Information Centre, Events Centre and library have been and continue to be safe environments. Any changes to our services or businesses being open will be continuously reviewed and updated on our website.

"I want to reinforce, we have prepared for this and are enacting our plan for managing pandemic situations. This includes immediately looking at how we can deliver our services in a different way – we will immediately be putting these plans into action."

Lang said given the Government's advice on Saturday his council will initiate remote working where it was feasible.

A Wairarapa DHB spokeswoman said the region has been preparing for such a scenario for weeks and they now have the facilities in place to safely test for new positive cases of Covid-19.

A drive-in assessment centre has been set up at covered netball court complex on Colombo Rd in Masterton and that was operational from Saturday.

"The planning really is in place the DHB and PHO (Primary Health Organisation) has been working really closely together to make sure that we can cater for the community's needs," the spokeswoman said.

She stressed that this was to deal with referred cases and was not open for the general public to get tested.

She said it was her understanding that not all the tracing had been done on the positive coronavirus case in Wairarapa and therefore a travel connection could not be ruled out.

"Whether or not there is a connection to travel is still yet to be established."

Masterton people near the drive-through coronavirus testing centre in Colombo Rd said it was concerning the virus seemed to be moving through the community now.

"It's a bit scary," said Dean Goodin.

"I thought it was going to happen sooner or later. They should have closed the borders earlier."

