Coronavirus: Two thirds of labour force won't be able to work from home, economist says

The Government has established a four-level alert system for Covid-19, as the country seeks to limit the spread of the virus.

Job losses and business failures will be an "inevitable" consequence of more people having to work from home in order to stop the spread of coronavirus, an economist says.

On Saturday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern outlined the Government's new four stage Covid-19 alert system featuring different levels of restrictions on human contact, travel and business operations depending on the severity of the virus outbreak.

New Zealand has moved into threat level two - meaning the virus is contained but the risks are growing because there are more cases.

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF Some businesses have already closed their doors due to Covid-19. This is just the beginning, an economist warns.

At level two over 70-year-olds and those with certain medical conditions should stay at home. Workplaces have also been told to implement plans to reduce person-to-person contact, including work from home where possible.

"Many workplaces already have plans for staff to work from home or to distance themselves in the workplace," Ardern said.

HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is asking businesses and workplaces to play their part in the fight against coronavirus.

"We are now asking you to put those plans in place."

New Zealanders should accept there would be a "significant disruption" to daily life from now on, she said.

"This will not leave in weeks. It will be here for some time," Ardern said.

SUPPLIED Economist Shamubeel Eaqub says some business functions can't be performed at home which could lead to companies shutting up shop.

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub said in the 2013 Census just 10 per cent of New Zealanders worked from home and surveys showed about a third of all workers could do their job from home.

"But there's a whole bunch of people whose jobs can't be done away from customers."

Working from home would result in job losses and business failures in more ways than one.

"Job losses we are likely to see."

Firstly, small businesses which were located next to businesses which had sent staff home could go out of business because foot traffic they relied on for business would dry up.

"So the demand shock is going to be very big for a lot of these small businesses," Eaqub said.

"Lack of demand is going to lead to those business failures."

Retail and hospitality in particular were going to be hard hit as a result, he said.

"These businesses are hanging on by a thread right now anyway."

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/STUFF Auckland mayor Phil Goff says 6000 council workers are able to work from home.

If the disease was increasingly difficult to contain and the Covid-19 alert system level moved up to three, where public venues and non-essential businesses closed, job losses would follow, he said.

About half of occupations required high or very high proximity to others both in terms of facing external clients or working close to a colleague, such as being in a manufacturing plant, he said.

Employers which fell into this category may not be able to continue operating if strict working from home conditions were put in place, which could result in redundancies, he said.

"That's kind of the inevitable consequence of this."

Those that could work from home included farmers, property sector workers such as real estate agents and property managers, and professional and technical sectors such as finance, law, business advisory and consultancy as well as arts and recreation, he said.

Workers which could do some but not all of their job from home may also find themselves out of work, because an inability to perform key business functions may result in their employer shutting up shop for a period, he said.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff called on all Auckland businesses to support their staff to work from home, to help reduce the spread of Covid-19.

"The Prime Minister's advice to businesses across New Zealand is clear – where possible, staff should work from home.

"It is one of the most effective steps we can take to reduce the risk of community transmission of the virus."

It was critical New Zealanders collectively ramped up efforts to reduce social contact, he said.

About half of council staff were working from home already and that would increase to 75 per cent next week, he said.

"We will be ramping that up over the coming days."

Up to 6000 council staff were able to work from home, he said.

It was also taking steps to ensure the safety of workers while maintaining essential services such as splitting workers between different work sites, and ensuring greater physical distance between staff, he said.