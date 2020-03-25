A Kiwi in Europe: The weird, isolating realities of a Covid-19 world

Supplied Kiwi academic Nina Hall reports on life in Europe in a time of Covid-19.

OPINION: It's weird to wake up each morning and check the death rate in Italy and the infection rate in Germany, find out which borders are closed (New Zealand's!), and what new restrictions I'll face today. I'm a Kiwi academic, and have been working in Bologna in Northern Italy for the past two and a half years at an American university, Johns Hopkins SAIS.

I was in Bologna still teaching my International Relations class on March 4 when Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced all the schools and universities in the country would be closed for a month. At that point Northern Italy had shut down some of public life - the Bologna marathon had been cancelled, and all cinemas and theatres closed - but restaurants were still open and people were out walking their dogs in the streets.

I toyed with whether I should stay on in Italy, but one of my senior colleagues warned me to get out as fast as possible as he foresaw the lock-down. Given I also have a home in Berlin, where my partner lives, I flew to Germany with a little trepidation about whether they'd let me into the country. I was surprised to find there were no health checks at the border, not even any information about what to do, or who to contact, if we developed Covid-19.



In Berlin life still seemed pretty normal - you could go out for a coffee with a friend, go to the swimming pools, and even watch a movie. Meanwhile in Italy, Conte locked-down the entire Lombardy region on March 7, then on Monday 9 put the entire country in quarantine. People could go out only to buy groceries, go to the pharmacy or take a small walk or run around their neighbourhood (but no long-distance cycling much to the disappointment of many friends).

However the social norms in Germany changed dramatically within one week. The government initially wavered on whether they should they ban large-scale events. I was particularly curious as I'd purchased tickets to Fat Freddy's Drop for Friday and while I had already decided I wouldn't go, I did want to know what would happen to the concert. The government finally decided on the Wednesday to ban events of over 1,000 people. (Fat Freddy's played just the one concert in Frankfurt then abandoned their European tour and returned home).

Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images Nina Hall was warned to leave Italy as fast as possible.

Then on March 13, the German government announced that all the kindergartens, schools and universities would close until after Easter. Clubs, bars, cinemas, and gyms were also closed for the foreseeable future. Essential shops were allowed to remain open - this included to my surprise hairdressers, bike repair shops, hardware shops, and plant shops, along with supermarkets and pharmacies. On March 9 they also closed the German land-borders to France, Switzerland and Austria, although commuters and people travelling for work can still get through.

Meanwhile, France and Spain followed Italy and completely closed down social life, sending people into isolation at home. The European Union announced that its external borders would be closed for 30 days. These are unprecedented times. Add to that the new norm of social distancing which means you can't have a drink with a friend to process it all. And if you do happen to meet a mate in the street, you stay an awkward 1 metre distance away. Instead we rely on phone calls, social media, and emails to remain connected. Although Berlin residents have more freedom of movement (for now) as the government has been reluctant to force people to stay at home.

And there are some positive angles to this 'crisis'. We are all having to slow down, and appreciate the small moments of beauty in our day. We are taking fewer flights around the world, and thus reducing greenhouse gas emissions. We are thinking about new ways to organise and educate ourselves - academics around the world are speedily switching to on-line teaching. The student climate strikers are switching to online protests and learning climate science via webinars.

Christophe Gateau/AP Former border point Checkpoint Charlie is deserted in Berlin, where Nina Hall is now working in isolation.

I'm in a fortunate position as my work is highly mobile, and can easily work from home on my research and teaching, although it's odd to have absolutely no idea when I'll meet students or colleagues in person again. My university, Johns Hopkins, just announced that we will have no more in-person meetings, classes or celebrations this academic year, which ends in May 2020. All of the workshops and conferences I was planning to attend between now and June have been cancelled.

It's an extremely unsettling feeling to know that for the next three months at least - and perhaps through the European summer and into autumn - there may be no personal contact in my working life. This may be a new reality for millions of others around the world.

Life in Europe has changed dramatically in such a short time. We all need to think about how we sustain our social infrastructure in times of social distancing. How can we keep supporting each other at distance and in isolation? Some people and organisations are not cancelling events, workshops and conferences, but rather finding new ways to host them on-line that work for our quarantined lives.

Others find humour (see Damien Wilkins speech for his virtual book launch), share music and joy (musicians are live streaming concerts). As much as possible let's build in a 'social' element to our digital gatherings. If you're having a meeting on-line make time to check in with each other, and still have that coffee break collectively. We need that social time, to work through the weird, isolating realities of a Covid-19 world.



Nina Hall is assistant professor of International Relations at Johns Hopkins SAIS and a co-founder of New Zealand Alternative. Twitter: @ninawth

