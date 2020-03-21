Coronavirus: Samoa tests eight suspected cases of Covid-19

Several countries have seen the number of coronavirus infections skyrocket in just a few weeks.

Samoa has confirmed it has eight possible cases of Covid-19.

In a statement, the Samoan Government confirmed the Ministry of Health had tested eight people for the coronavirus.

The people have a history of travel or contact with a relative who had travelled to Australia, Fiji, New Zealand or Spain and then had flu-like symptoms upon their return.

All cases are now in isolation and are being monitored closely by the Ministry of Health.

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF Samoa has confirmed it has eight possible cases of Covid-19.

READ MORE:

* Suspected coronavirus case reignites Samoa's fears

* Fiji has first confirmed case of coronavirus

* The biggest shock since World War II or the Great Depression

* Government shuts borders to all but citizens and residents

"This means that the patients are being cared for separately from other patients to ensure that there is no transmission of Covid-19 if it is eventually confirmed," the statement said.

"These patients were brought to care through the work of both public and private medical providers working to prevent Samoa from having an outbreak."

The patients' samples had been sent to a laboratory in New Zealand for testing. The public would be updated as soon as more information was available, the statement said.

Samoa's health ministry was following up all people who came into contact with these patients to determine if they needed to be isolated.



Key information: Sign up to get Stuff's daily coronavirus situation report email newsletter. It's a quick summary of the essential updates from New Zealand and around the world on Covid-19.