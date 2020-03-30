Coronavirus: For those with cancer, lockdown brings about questions of life and death

Message to those congregating outside during the lockdown: 'Don't be stupid'.

Nicky Wihare's biggest fear is dying alone during the lockdown.

The 56-year-old, from Burwood, Christchurch, lives with terminal lung cancer.

This past week, she has been through an emergency shot of radiation to shrink the tumour in her lungs, which was putting pressure on her heart valve and resulted in her having something "like a heart attack".

Her biggest fears during the lockdown are being alone, and death itself.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Nicky Wihare has five children, but was only allowed to see one at a time during an urgent radiation treatment.

Canterbury District Health Board - like many other DHBs across the country - has implemented a visitor restriction policy for Christchurch Hospital because of the coronavirus. This means no visitors, except under exceptional circumstances.

"You can't have family. I've been told if anything happens, 'you're much better at home where you've got family'.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Nicky Wihare pictured in her Burwood home. "They don't really care," she says about authorities.

"I'm just worried I'm going to be on my own. And I'm also kind of thinking – and I don't want it to happen yet – but you're not allowed to have funerals now," she said.

Wihare has been on Keytruda after cashing in on her life insurance because she was told she "not sick enough" by public oncologists for a trial. Keytruda is an immunotherapy treatment which works by boosting the immune system to attack cancerous tumours.

Currently it is only funded for advanced melanoma patients. It can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars for those who fall outside the access line.

She was supposed to have round four of the treatment a week prior, however at a check-up where specialists discovered her tumour had spread to her adrenal glands, she was told the drug wasn't working on her system.

SUPPLIED Nicky Wihare's biggest fears during the lockdown are being alone, and death.

It was after then she had the "episode" which resulted in her hospitalisation and radiation shot.

Wihare, who has five children, was allowed only one person with her at a time on Tuesday in hospital.

She was originally in an isolation room, however on Wednesday was moved to a general ward and was told that was because the isolation room was needed for coronavirus patients, she said. She was then discharged entirely.

TEGAN HOLLIER/SUPPLIED Tegan Hollier is due to start her first round of chemotherapy soon, but this is now up in the air due to the coronavirus.

"I didn't want to go home, I was scared something would happen ... I'm in limbo, really."

The whole situation was extremely stressful, Wihare said.

"The hardest thing is I can't see my children."

A Canterbury District Health Board spokeswoman was unable to provide specific details on the case, however confirmed the visitor policy was in place on Tuesday.

The constraints on visiting was to help protect patients and staff from infection, and was not unique to Canterbury DHB, she said.

TEGAN HOLLIER/SUPPLIED Tegan Hollier says that those who breach self-isolation measures are putting the most vulnerable at risk.

FEARS CANCER PATIENTS BEING 'LEFT BEHIND'

Tegan Hollier, 26, who lives in West Auckland and has stage four bowel cancer, said her first round of chemotherapy was now up in the air due to the lockdown.

"We're not quite sure how that's going to happen with the whole Covid-19 thing, it depends on how crazy hospitals get."

Already, her face-to-face appointments had been cancelled.

And Hollier has been told by her oncologist that, if things get worse, her treatment will have to be put on the backburner because of the need for medical staff to deal with the virus.

That would mean her being forced to turn to the expensive private healthcare system for treatment.

"I can't put my life on hold ... The longer I wait, the more trouble I'm in."

PHIL JOHNSON/STUFF CIRCUIT Pharmac director of operations Lisa Williams says it's funded several new medicines over the past year.

Her biggest concern wasn't catching the virus, rather being "left behind" by the public health system.

People not taking self-isolation seriously was also hugely frustrating.

When it came to immunocompromised people, Hollier likened any flouting of the rules to "murdering someone else".

"We have rules set in place for a reason."

Malcolm Mulholland, chairman of Patient Voice Aotearoa, said they had been inundated with people asking for support. "Not just those with cancer - those with rare diseases and chronic illness are all saying, 'what are we going to do?'"

Many people relying on unfunded immunotherapy drugs were now unable to travel overseas for treatment, he said.

"What the hell do we do now? They will die if they stay in New Zealand, die if they get Covid-19, die if they rely upon Givealittle. The Government needs to intervene."

SUPPLIED Ludmila Zie says she's not overly worried about her future. Being diagnosed with cancer, she says, has made her more relaxed and at peace than ever before.

'CANCER GAVE ME TOOLS TO DEAL WITH VIRUS'

Ludmila Zie, who previously lived in New Zealand but now lives in the seaside town of Biarritz, in the southwest of France, is 27 and was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

In France, more than 29,000 people have been confirmed with coronavirus, and there's been more than 1600 deaths.

She has been told not to travel where possible by French health officials, which is an issue as she's currently making a documentary about how breast cancer affects young people.

Zie said her relaxed nature - which she has developed through her own diagnosis - has given her the tools to deal with anxiety around the virus.

"All the time when you think about cancer you think about death ... that you'll be bald," she said.

SUPPLIED Ludmila Zie in one of her wigs. The 27-year-old is making a documentary about how breast cancer affects young people, following her own diagnosis.

"Very quickly I had to turn that into a positive way of thinking. I'm much more peaceful than I was.

"Having this, it changes the way you see people and life in a good way ... Of course I'm worried [about coronavirus] - but I'm thinking I'm young, I'm done with chemo. I'm not scared."

DON'T STOP TREATMENT: CANCER SOCIETY

Dr Chris Jackson, medical director of the Cancer Society of New Zealand, said people who had cancer were immunocompromised - especially those undergoing chemotherapy, those who had gone through recent treatment, or those undergoing a bone marrow transplant.

Some evidence had also showed people with cancer were at risk of developing more severe complications as a result of the virus.

Jackson urged those with cancer not to discontinue any treatment.

Appointments and treatment at hospitals presented a particular challenge as it was harder to maintain physical distancing. A lot of consultations had already been shifted to telephone or video this past week in makeshift virtual clinics, Jackson said.

The society was helping patients with accommodation, volunteer driving services and one-on-one support through its cancer hotline.

Each Cancer Society was working closely with their local DHB to find solutions to disrupted services.

SUPPLIED Dr Chris Jackson, medical director of the Cancer Society, says people should not defer their treatment due to the coronavirus.

Chief executive of the Cancer Society Lucy Elwood said it was feeding back information from the hotline to the Government, so it could understand what was happening for cancer patients.

"We understand that this is a very concerning time for people undergoing cancer treatments and their whānau," Elwood said.

AUTHORITIES: 'WE'RE PULLING TOGETHER'

Diana Sarfati, interim chief executive of the newly-formed Cancer Control Agency, said cancer care providers had pulled together in an unprecedented way to care for their patients during the pandemic.

A Ministry of Health spokeswoman said it was working with DHBs to balance ongoing service delivery with preparing for a potential increase of coronavirus patients.

The agency was working closely with clinicians to develop a nationally-consistent approach to services.

"Whilst the focus is on preserving the delivery of cancer treatment, we also need to be prepared for scenarios where delivery of care may be compromised."

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Diana Sarfati, interim chief executive of the newly-formed Cancer Control Agency, says authorities are working together to ensure cancer care continues with little disruption.

Regular meetings were being held between key working groups to enable provision of support across units, if required.

The ministry would work with DHBs to develop recovery plans and implement strategies to address any increased wait lists due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

"The extent to which usual services can continue to be delivered through hospitals and clinics will depend on the number of patients being tested positive for Covid-19 who need hospital-level care."

Health Minister David Clark said those requiring cancer care could be assured there was a great deal of work going on to make sure they could continue receiving treatment with "as little disruption and risk as possible".

"Covid-19 has not changed our commitment to ensuring New Zealanders living with cancer have access to high quality care no matter who they are, or where they live."

LOCKDOWN ADVICE FOR THOSE WITH CANCER

* Stay at home and wash your hands frequently

* Get an influenza vaccine as soon as possible, these are free for over-65s and most people with cancer

* Most patients will have appointments over the phone or online; your cancer care team will contact you to let you know if there's any appointment changes

* Carry on taking your cancer medicines; your cancer care team will discuss with you any changes to your treatment plan

* Those with a fever, cough or those short of breath should call their treatment team for specific advice

Sources: Cancer Society, Ministry of Health