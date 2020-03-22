Liberty Market refuses entry to customers not wearing face mask or scarf

There have been a further 14 coronavirus cases confirmed in New Zealand, taking the country's tally to 66.

A Christchurch organic and natural products store has banned entry to all customers not wearing a face mask or scarf covering their nose and mouth.

The door at Liberty Market is locked and a staff member, stationed on the other side, awkwardly points to signs on the door telling confused customers of the store's new policy.

When Stuff visited on Sunday, most customers were unaware of the new rule, put in place the day before. Some managed to find a scarf in their car or they left without going inside.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF A Liberty Market employee acts as a security guard refusing entry to the store to customers not wearing a face mask or scarf covering their mouth and nose.

One disappointed customer, who did not want to be named, said the store's stance was probably a good idea, but she did not have a face mask or scarf so was forced to go home empty handed.

"It's probably going to be the norm now," she said.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Entry to Liberty Market is restricted to customers covering their mouth and nose with a face mask or scarf. Customers are threatened with a lifetime ban if they cause a scene or interfere with the new policy.

The move was to protect staff members and customers from coronavirus, Liberty Market's website said.

"Everyday hundreds of customers come through our doors and interact face-to-face with our staff and other customers. It is only prudent that we try to minimise any chance of infection in our store and our community at large.

"Anyone with reasonable intelligence can see for themselves that countries with high percentage of their population wearing masks are faring better. It is not to say wearing a mask is the sole reason behind their success, but it must be a mitigating factor.

"Some detractors may argue that face masks are not effective against the virus, but that is just silly. Anything is better than nothing. Even wearing a common dust mask can reduce your chances of inadvertently touching your face, nose and mouth with a dirty hand," it said.

The Ministry of Health website said for most people in the community, face masks are not recommended, however for people with symptoms of an acute respiratory infection, the World Health Organisation recommends wearing a face mask to reduce the spread of infection to other people.

Liberty Market general manager Ernest Tsao​ said it was better to be prepared than under prepared, especially since the situation was changing so rapidly.

He said the majority of customers have been supportive of the move and some said they wished other stores would do the same.

"One customer said we are the only supermarket she will come to now."

Liberty Market's website said customers who did not comply, caused a scene or behaved in a way that obstructs, interferes or circumvents this policy, would be banned for life.

"We realise some folks may object to this for some misguided reason. However this pandemic is not a drill and everyone needs to take it very seriously. People who are not taking the virus seriously put themselves and others at risk.

"Let's all pull together in the same direction as a community and hopefully we will all sail through this difficult storm with our health and lives intact."