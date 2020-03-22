Coronavirus: 14 new cases in New Zealand

There are 14 new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of cases to 66.

Fourteen new cases in a day was the highest one-day rise in the number of covid-19 patients to date, breaking Saturday's record of 13.

There was now a focus on the two cases of possible community transmission announced on Saturday, and a cattle fair in Queenstown where at least four people were infected with the disease.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield had earlier told media the number of total cases was 67, leading to some initial confusion. This was was later corrected by the Ministry of Health.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said 1200 lab tests were completed on Saturday, bringing total number of tests carried out to over 6000.

Bloomfield said the Ministry still hadn't been able to definitively rule out community transmission in the case of two patients who have tested positive, but have no obvious connection to overseas travel.

"Further investigations of these cases have still not identified a link to overseas travel," Bloomfield said.

This meant there could be community transmission, something which has not yet been detected in New Zealand, and which would be a turning point in the country's battle with Covid-19.

Bloomfield asked everyone in Auckland and Carterton, Wairarapa to continue following health advice, like reducing close contact with others and continuing to wash hands.

Twelve hundred lab tests were completed on Saturday, bringing total number of tests carried out to over 6000.

For now, the Covid-19 threat level remains at 2, the level where people are asked to reduce contact with others. People over 70 years of age or who have pre-existing health conditions are advised to stay home.

Bloomfield delivered a warning to those over 70: "We know many of you are fit and healthy and living active lives but the older we are the less our immune system is able to fight off this virus.

"We have seen from overseas older people are at more risk of serious complications so we are strongly encourage you - in fact urging you - to be aware of the need to stay at home," he said.

The cases announced on Sunday stretched the length of the country. There was 1 case in Northland, 1 in Canterbury, 2 in New Plymouth, 2 in Waikato, 1 in Tauranga, 1 in Coromandel, and 1 in Dunedin.

Eleven of those cases could be connected to overseas travel. Of the other three, one was a close contact of another case.

The remaining two cases did not travel overseas, but attended a Hereford Cattle conference in Queenstown held from the 9th-13th of March. Four people who attended the conference have now tested positive for Covid-19, although only two are New Zealanders. The others were from Australia and Uruguay

Bloomfield said people who attended the conference were now being considered "close contacts" and had been asked to self isolate for 14 days since their last contact with people at the gathering.

Lab testing would continue through the holiday weekend in Otago, he said, but Bloomfield warned staff in laboratories needed downtime.

"Our laboratory staff are not indefatigable," he said.

"We need to make sure our staff get rest so they can continue to staff the laboratories.

"I'm hoping and expecting they will be giving staff downtime".

EARLIER CASES

On Saturday, 13 new cases of coronavirus were revealed from the 24 hours between Friday and Saturday.

Bloomfield said on Saturday the 13 cases were four in Wellington, three in Auckland, one in Waikato, one in Taranaki, one in Manawatū, and one in Taupō. There was one case in Nelson and one in Marlborough.

Shortly afterward, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern unveiled a four-stage threat plan to tackle the virus. She urged people to take Covid-19 seriously.

"Think about your grandparents, think about someone in your family group or your friendship group that might have compromised immunity.

"It's not about whether or not you're worried about yourself. It's that you should be worried for those around you, so please take it seriously. This is about saving lives," she said.