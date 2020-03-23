Coronavirus: Downtown Auckland 30 per cent quieter ahead of latest restrictions

Auckland Transport is cleaning buses and trains twice a day to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The number of people in downtown Auckland has slumped by more than a third, even before the latest "work-from-home" recommendations took effect due to coronavirus.

Electronic pedestrian counts taken by the downtown business and promotion agency Heart of the City showed foot traffic was 35 per cent lower on one day than it was a year earlier.

That meant about 11,000 fewer people were on the main thoroughfare, Queen St, the agency's chief executive Viv Beck told Stuff.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Downtown Auckland streets are 30 per cent less busy, even before the latest stay-at-home recommendations.

The previous weekend, it was about 20 per cent down.



READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* How to save your town: Why you should shop small and shop local

* Coronavirus: Public transport dips in Auckland

* Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about self-isolation

Since those figures were analysed, the Government has recommended those who can work at home, do so, and said unnecessary domestic travel should be curtailed.

Beck said the readings reflected her own observations from the agency's offices on Queen St.

Abigail Dougherty Auckland's newest "people-friendly" conversion of downtown High Street, quieter due to Coronavirus

"The places that would normally be thriving and where lots of people having coffees, right from the first moment last Monday morning you could see it," said Beck.

"One particular example is Vulcan Lane – you normally walk down it, and it was vibrant consistently through the day and into the evening," she said

"There was still some people having coffee in the morning but its certainly not to the degree we've seen on a normal day."

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Promotion agency Heart of the City says on one day, about 11,000 fewer people were in downtown Auckland.

Auckland's downtown will be hit further not only due to a likely new wave of people working from home, but the 14-day closure of the central library and the art galleries.

Those closures were announced on Friday.

"We have been monitoring this quite closely since the travel ban came in on February 3," said Beck.

"Initially it was more related to hospitality, tourism and retail, Saturday a week ago there was a lot of people in town."

Beck said Heart of the City was working out where the sources of help were and making sure businesses were aware of wage subsidies and how to access them.

It was also promoting businesses which were trying new ways to keep customers, such as delivering their normal work lunches from eateries downtown to homes.