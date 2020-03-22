Coronavirus: KiwiRail cuts rail routes and Interislander services, DOC cancels hut bookings

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has advised all New Zealanders aged over 70 to stay at home as the country tries to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Domestic tourism has taken another huge blow due to coronavirus, as KiwiRail suspended tourist train services and DOC cancelled all hut bookings.

​​On Sunday, KiwiRail group chief executive Greg Miller said the Monday TranzAlpine, Northern Explorer and Coastal Pacific trains had been cancelled, and the services would be suspended until further notice.

"The decision is in line with the Government policy of limiting non-essential travel around New Zealand.

"Given the current circumstances, this is the appropriate thing to do in order to protect our people, passengers and communities from risk. We are deeply conscious of the impact that the cancellations will have on communities that rely on the business the trains generate."

KIWIRAIL The TranzAlpine is regarded as one of the most scenic rail journeys in the world.

Full refunds would be available for impacted customers, he said. "The safety of our customers, staff and communities must be our top priority."

KiwiRail would look to temporarily deploy staff where possible and resume services as soon as was practical.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF A man riding the TranzAlpine wears a mask as people attempt to safeguard themselves against the coronavirus outbreak.

The Capital Connection service would continue to operate because of the role it played in public transport, he said.

It comes after Picton-based Sounds Air announced it was halving its flights from Monday after coronavirus began to take its toll on passenger numbers.

The airline would cut its flights to 150 each week, from 300 flights, Sounds Air general manager Andrew Crawford said. The routes will be unchanged.

IAIN MCGREGOR/STUFF Full refunds would be offered for those who had tickets, KiwiRail said.

Air New Zealand has been thrown a lifeline by the Government in the form of a $900 million loan, but needs to meet certain provisions including not closing any routes on its domestic network.

The airline had already planned to cut domestic capacity by 30 per cent because demand was affected by the coronavirus.

INTERISLANDER FERRY TO BECOME FREIGHT SERVICE

Meanwhile, KiwiRail was also making changes to its Interislander ferry service due to coronavirus.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF The Northern Explorer service would also be suspended.

It had already reduced the passenger limit numbers on each sailing in order to allow for physical distancing.

From Monday, the Aratere would become a freight-only service, including rail freight and commercial vehicles, until the end of June.

"This move will help ensure resilience in shifting freight across Cook Strait," Miller said.

Affected passengers have been transferred to the Kaiarahi or Kaitaki, which would continue to operate passenger and commercial vehicle services.

"KiwiRail is committed to ensuring that Interislander remains operational, as a crucial transport link between the North and South Islands," Miller said.

"These are unprecedented times for our business and for New Zealand as a whole. We thank our customers and the public for their patience during this period of uncertainty."

DOC CANCELS HUT BOOKINGS

Also on Sunday, the Department of Conservation announced it was temporarily closing its visitor centres to the public, effective immediately.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The Awatere will become a freight-only service.

"Although the doors are closed, our staff are only a phone call or email away and can still help people who want information," the department's director-general Lou Sanson said.

From Monday, all hut and campsite bookings would also be cancelled, Sanson said.

This included all Great Walks bookings for the rest of the season, which runs to June 30. People would receive a full refund.

Rangers would be visiting tracks and facilities, alerting people about the changes and making sure people were complying.

123RF DOC has also closed its Great Walk hut bookings until the end of the season. Pictured, Lake Waikaremoana - the site of one of such walks.

Non-bookable campsites and remote back country huts would be closed if New Zealand reached Alert Level 3. For the time being they were still available.

The country remained at Alert Level 2 as at Sunday evening.

"Spending time in nature is great for our mental and physical wellbeing, and we're still encouraging people to get out there - you just have to follow the latest advice," Sanson said.

"We recommend finding your own space outside with walks and activities that take less than a day, and avoiding activities that could leave you reliant on hut use."