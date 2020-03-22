Coronavirus: Celebrities join forces in battle against pandemic

TV presenter Hilary Barry is one of a number of celebrities who are taking part in the Government's Unite against Covid-19 campaign.

​Hilary Barry, Taika Waititi, Julian Dennison, TJ Perenara and Ardie Savea are just some of the famous Kiwis joining forces to record a public health message about the coronavirus.

The advert is part of the Government's Unite against Covid-19 campaign, with a video posted on Instagram outlining what we should do as Kiwis to aid the fight against the global pandemic.

Each person in the clip reads a line, or even a word or two, with the aim of helping raise public awareness.

"Covid-19, it's like nothing we've ever faced. I'm not an expert, but this is a big deal. The virus is all up in our faces now. Things could get tough. Our humanity will be tested. Whanau, we have work to do," the ad says.

"We need to set a target and go for it. Work hard and smash it. We must act, every single one of us. Unite. Everyone needs to dig deep. We must be calm now. Be kind and be patient. Don't panic. Don't be an egg.

"Listen to the experts. When you are asked to do something, do it, please. A bit of aroha goes a long way. Let's all unite against Covid-19. Together, united, all of us. We've got this," the celebrities say.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has advised all New Zealanders aged over 70 to stay at home as the country tries to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The public health message follows Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's announcement at midday on Saturday, which interrupted normal television and radio broadcasts, to outline the Government's strict new measures in the battle to contain coronavirus.

Ardern announced the introduction of a four-level alert system.

The country is currently at level two which means people over 70 years of age have been advised to stay at home and should avoid unnecessary social interaction.

All New Zealanders have been told to refrain from non-essential domestic travel as well.

The latest anti-coronavirus measures come as the number of cases in New Zealand increase.

On Sunday, 14 new cases were confirmed.

That means 66 people in NZ are now confirmed to have the coronavirus.