Coronavirus: Close schools immediately, Teaching Council pleads

The Teaching Council has called for all schools and daycare centres to shut down immediately to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday, Teaching Council chief executive Lesley Hoskin made the call which she said was on behalf of 130,000 teachers.

The closure should be immediate, she said.

"As the voice of teachers, the council, on behalf of all teachers, implores you to act now and to move to Alert Level 4, closing early childhood centres and schools.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Coronavirus: Online learning not possible for 100,000 kids who don't have home internet

* Schools could run online lessons if forced to close over Coronavirus

* Kiwi app puts classrooms online after schools close due to coronavirus

"The council supports you and your leadership of Aotearoa, but please - help us to keep our tamariki and rangatahi safe. We can only do that if you allow us to keep ourselves and our loved ones, safe too".

Chris McKeen A parent at Ponsonby Primary School in Herne Bay, Auckland has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The council had talked to teachers over the weekend prior to making the call, she said.

"They want to support you and Aotearoa to flatten the curve.

"However, they want you to know, if you do not move now, they cannot see how they can protect their learners, themselves nor their loved ones at home."

Supplied The Teaching Council has called for the immediate closure of schools and day care centres.

'WE MUST TAKE BOLD ACTION'

Meanwhile a secondary school principal has written an impassioned plea to the prime minister calling for schools to be closed.

"We must take bold action - we must close schools," Steve McCracken, the principal of Auckland's Kaipara College, wrote on the school's Facebook page.

"As businesses are being advised to take precautions and work from home where possible, it appears the future of our country, the educators and the education sector in general, has been neglected in the decision-making," McCracken wrote.

"Be brave just like we have had to be for our communities - be bold, there will be impacts but they will be short-term.

"Please listen to us. We are bold brave and clear. You can be too. We must close schools."

Berhampore School principal Mark Potter said teachers had been working closely with authorities, with guidance so far "very, very good".

"We have been following the guidance of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education.

"We very much trust things.

"A lot of people are trying to figure out when is the best time [to close].

"It's a tough call," he said.

But parents on the school run weren't worried.

Rebecca Woodmore was dropping her daughters Malia,9, and Laura, 6, off at Clifton Terrace School, near Nelson, on Monday morning.

She said she trusted the advice from authorities and was trying to keep things normal for as long as possible.

Their family had made some changes to their lifestyle, were washing hands frequently and didn't go to Church on Sunday.

Charlotte Wilson was also dropping Chiara, 5, off at school.

Keeping Chiara at home if school was closed would be difficult, with her husband based in the states, she said.

But she trusts authorities to do the right thing.

"I have been following the advice. I trust the experts will tell me what to do," she said.

In the Auckland suburb of Royal Oak, Marcellin College has closed its doors to Years 10 and up because there aren't enough teachers for all the students.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Health advised people with compromised immunity and underlying medical conditions, as well as those over 70, to stay home, creating "significant staff shortages" for Marcellin.

In a notice to parents posted on the school's Facebook page, principal Dean Wearmouth said the school would continue with face-to-face teaching for Years 7 to 9, while Years 10-13 will learn online from home.

"We have chosen these year groups because over the age of 14, students can stay home without the need for adult supervision.

"[We] want to support families with younger students who would not be able to arrange childcare at short notice."

Wearmouth stressed that no-one connected with the school had tested positive for Covid-19.

He assured parents this situation had been well prepared for, and said any student who did not have a device or internet access would be provided with paper copies of work.