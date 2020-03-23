Supermarkets under pressure and looking for staff

Supermarkets are struggling under a fresh wave of buying after the Government announced it was moving towards a lockdown to lessen the spread of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has moved the country's alert status to Level 3 and will ramp up again to Level 4 in 48 hours, closing schools and all non-essential businesses that cannot operate from home.

The lockdown will remain in place for at least the next four weeks.

Petrol stations and supermarkets quickly began to clog.

At Greytown's Fresh Choice supermarket, trolleys were almost gone, there was no LPG gas refills and there was little social distancing long queues filled the aisle.

But the waiting was good natured. "I'm just here to get a few bits and pieces," joked one shopper as she explained to the person ahead that the alert level had been lifted.

Crystal Peters/SUPPLIED A queue outside Pak'nSave supermarket at Richmond, near Nelson.

Supermarkets said they were well stocked but are under huge pressure, with many working long hours and casuals in heavy demand.

Troy McKissock, assistance manager at P&K supermarket in Martinborough, said his store had been "absolute hammered," especially after the Level 3 announcement, but the store was alright for food if people gave staff a chance to restock

It was also better off than others when it came to staff.

"I definitely have friends at other large stores which are having that issue but we're well set up in that area. Because our business is a bit more seasonal, we keep a large pool of casuals and we have capacity to pick up our staff when we need to."

Major chain Countdown has confirmed it is hiring new staff and said it was caring for its team, including those in self isolation, immune compromised, or over 70.

Apart from asking customers not to stockpile, major chain Foodstuffs said it was encouraging click and collect shopping or home delivery, Paywave or other cashless payments, and variable, reduced shopping hours, depending on the needs of the community.

Customers would be asked to keep 1.5 metres apart and staff would start wearing masks and perspex protective screens at checkout.

It also recommended one member of the family did all the shopping and do it alone.

"This is to ensure the number of people in-store at any one time is kept to a minimum – by leaving your loved ones at home you are helping keep them safe. "