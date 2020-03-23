Air New Zealand asks recruiters to 'keep an eye out' for its redundant staff

As of March 23 there’s been more than 13,000 deaths globally.

Air New Zealand makes a plea to employers to hire its airline staff as it begin the "painful process" reducing its workforce.

Last week Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said based on forecast impacts of Covid-19 on air travel, the airline's 12,500 workforce could reduce by up to 30 per cent, which equates to the loss of about 3750 jobs.

On Sunday night, in an email to customers, the airline's chief marketing officer Mike Tod made a plea to hire its staff looking for work.

"There will be a lot of amazingly talented people looking for the next career step. If any of our customers are recruiting for new staff over the next few months, do keep an eye out for any applications from people who have worked at our airline," Tod said.

Tod said the airline was working closely with the four unions representing more than 8000 staff.

The Government threw the national carrier a lifeline on Friday morning by offering a loan of up to $900m to support the airline through the crisis.

The airline also said it would update customers by the middle of this week on the depth of the cuts it was making to its domestic and Pacific Island schedules, following the Government's warning that people should halt domestic travel.

Tod said the airline would accommodate Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announcing alert level two, as part of the Government's new four stage Covid-19 alert system, by allocating seating to allow additional space around customers where possible.

For now, the Covid-19 threat level remains at two, the level where people are asked to reduce contact with others. People over 70 years of age or who have pre-existing health conditions are advised to stay home.

The Ministry of Health says it will only encourage lockdowns in New Zealand if the local coronavirus situation changes dramatically.

But a public health expert believes a lockdown is critical sooner rather than later to fight the pandemic and save New Zealand from the catastrophic path of some other countries.

Due to the latest restrictions from the Fijian Government where large gatherings have been capped at 20 people, Air New Zealand has closed its lounge in Fiji is temporarily.

The airline has also suspended its service allowing children to travel alone.