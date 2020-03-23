Sharemarket slides after domestic travel restrictions, call to work from home

Government restrictions urging people to work from home and other negative news has pushed the sharemarket slumped nearly 5 per cent on Monday.

The NZX-50 fell 4.9 per cent in the first 10 minutes of trading, reversing a mildly positive close on Friday, up 0.9 per cent.

Over the weekend the Government followed up Thursday's border closures to everyone but citizens and residents with a four-level alert system for Covid-19 prevention.

New Zealand is at level 2, which urges people to work from home and restrict all non-essential domestic travel.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: The world's largest economy has come to a sudden, screeching halt

* NZX closes up 1% after 'yo-yo' day

David Price, director of institutional equities at Forsyth Barr, said it was just too hard for anyone to make sharemarket predictions in such a fast-changing situation. "We're pretty much in uncharted territory."

The Reserve Bank has also announced a stimulus package which will buy up to $30 billion in government bonds, following similar moves by other central banks.

On Monday casino operator SkyCity Entertainment withdrew its full year profit forecast and said it would close its Adelaide casino in line with the Australian Government's decision to close all clubs, pubs, cinemas, casinos, nightclubs and places of worship.

It was now focussed on a plan for its 1,000 staff in Adelaide and said it was preparing also for the possible closure of its New Zealand casinos.

"We are working through what the implications may be for our 4,000 employees in New Zealand," chief executive Graeme Stephens said.

Many eyes will also be on Air New Zealand which dropped 50c to 99c on Friday after gaining a Government loan to the tune of up to $900 million.

Credit ratings agency S&P has placed Australian and New Zealand airports it rates on "creditwatch negative," Infratil noted on Friday. Infratil is a two-thirds owner in Wellington International Airport.

Meanwhile, on Wall St investors were poised for another bleak week, as certain US states independently enter lock-down and 80 million Americans stay at home.

TVNZ Traders on the US share market will be watching for any glimmers of light in terms of economic aid this week.

After a brief respite on Thursday, the Dow Jones industrial average sank another 4.6 per cent on Friday.

US stocks have already fallen more than 30 per cent from their mid-February peak as investors eye the rising tally of coronavirus cases and lawmakers continue to battle over a business economic aid package.

Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis president James Bullard has predicted the US unemployment rate may hit 30 per cent in the second quarter and gross domestic product halve because of shutdowns to combat the coronavirus.