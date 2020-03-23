Coronavirus: Taranaki leaders say lockdown will be tough, but the region can get through it

Taranaki's leaders say the decision to put the country into a four-week lockdown to halt the spread of the coronavirus is a good move.

New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom, New Plymouth MP Jonathan Young, businessman Peter Tennent and Taranaki Chamber of Commerce chief executive Arun Chaudhari all agreed with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's decision to move to Level 4 on Wednesday, effectively putting the country into house arrest.

All said the situation was challenging, but Taranaki would get through it.

Supplied New Plymouth National MP Jonathan Young says going to level 4 was the right thing to do.

On Monday New Zealand moved to level 3 and will move to level 4 on Wednesday.

This means all New Zealanders who don't work in essential services are instructed to stay at home until public health officials can get to grips with the coronavirus - expected to be four weeks.

Ardern said the measures would save tens of thousands of lives, despite the unprecedented social and economic disruption it would cause.

On Monday there were 102 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Zealand, four in Taranaki.

Holdom said the move was expected. It was a proactive response to a "threat to our way of life".

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Taranaki Chamber of Commerce chief executive Arun Chaudhari says Taranaki can get through these difficult times.

Critical services will be continuing, including water, wastewater, rubbish collection.

It was important for the community to come together, not physically, but to stay connected and support each other, Holdom said.

New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) had given funding to economic development agency Venture Taranaki (VT), which will be used to support businesses, and VT will be securing the services of accounting firms around the region to offer free advice to businesses, he said.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF New Plymouth businessman Peter Tennent says if you have to be in lock down, taranaki is the best place to be.

Chaudhari said there will be hard times, but the Finance Minister was looking at revising the help they can give businesses.

"The more we work together and support each other by staying calm, the better are our chances of coming out of this in a way that we can look at long-term planning.

People can still contact the Chamber and they are making sure they can still provide services.

"Our exporters can contact us at any time because they need certain documentation. Anybody seeking information can got to the website, phone or email. We'll have our phones diverted."

Young said going into lock down was an "important" thing to do, but it was going to be very challenging for businesses.

"We just hope that the Government packages, as they outline them in the next couple of days, will support those businesses because it's important to ensure that they can get through this and be strong, and be employers at the end of it."

It's very tough "out there", he said.

"The wage subsidies are very good, but businesses have other costs such as finance, rental costs, lots of other hidden costs that you need a cash flow to look after.

"And cash flows are drying up everywhere at the moment. This is the time when the balance sheet of the Government needs to push in behind businesses to keep these businesses afloat."

Former New Plymouth mayor Tennant, who owns the city's Devon Hotel, said the impact on hospitality was unknown.

"Restaurants and bars are shut immediately."

He is waiting to find out if he can look after guests staying at the hotel with room service, he said.

"Everyone is assuming yes. They can't be fed another way."

Taranaki is the best place to be in lock down, he said.

"If you want to go for walks and cycle rides... I can't think of anywhere better on the planet to do it.

"These are tough times, interesting times. I applaud the Government for the decision. We may not like it, but it is the right thing to do."