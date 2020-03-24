A self-isolation diary: time to party at home

The Stevenson family are halfway through their 14 days' self-isolation: Sarah and Nigel Stevenson, and their children Libby (11), Ashlyn (9), Cooper (7), Benji the dog and George the cat.

SARAH: The announcement that everyone else was self-isolating was a bit surreal. We were on day seven of our 14-day lockdown, and now the rest of the country is joining us.

I had those first-world problem thoughts about not being able to get to the supermarket, and not being able to get any birthday presents for Cooper and Ashlyn (fortunately, a package I ordered for them has arrived).

supplied The family head out for a walk in Riverhead forest.

But we've tried to not be shocked or anxious about any of this and tried to listen calmly, and then talk to the kids about what the announcements mean.

And the kids seem okay about it, they understand why we all have to do it and we've talked to them about it in the context of making sure their grandparents stay healthy.

When they realised their friends would also be home from school and they weren't missing out on anything, they were quite upbeat; less so when they worked out it didn't mean they could have playdates.

supplied The kids introduce mum to Tik-Tok.

I think what we've learned so far from self-isolation is the importance of keeping some structure and normality for the kids, but not to be hung up on it so that it causes stress, because the kids pick up on that.

Much as staying in your pyjamas all day is a nice idea, you do need to get on with things and try have a normal life.

I think we have slowed down a bit. You suddenly realise how busy life was before, and how much time taking the kids to sports and training and activities took up - and the time we now have as a family.

We're still getting used to that but it is nice to do things together we wouldn't normally: the kids built a hut yesterday, and we've all spent time inside it so far.

There was a bit of fighting between the kids in the first few days, but that's really gone away as everyone has got into the rhythm.

Bringing the school holidays forward is great because I think it will give parents time to settle in and enjoy time with their kids without the pressures of forcing them to do schoolwork.

supplied FaceTime party, complete with cheese platter.

Today, Cooper's target was simply to learn how to tie his own shoelaces.

On Saturday night, we organised a party. I made up a cheese platter (I love a cheese platter, so I'm happy to take any excuse to have one), and we got some wine and beer, and about 7.30pm everyone began arriving. Well, sort of.

We had the computer on and FaceTime loaded and one by one all of Nigel's family in New Zealand and Australia joined in; as more people arrived, the smaller all the picture squares showing their faces became.

We didn't finish until 11pm. There was a lot of laughter and it was great to be able to connect with everyone.

Earlier in the day, after a bit of coaxing, the whole family went outside together for the first time since we began self-isolation last Tuesday.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Nigel and Sarah Stevenson at their home in Greenhithe, west Auckland.

We drove into Riverhead forest in west Auckland looking for the most isolated place we could find to go for a walk and landed on a logging road with just one car parked at the end with bike racks on it, so we figured they were out for a ride somewhere.

We walked for about 45 minutes and we passed one other couple - and our kids, without anyone saying anything, all migrated to the far left of the track and went into single file.

We would have looked quite strange.

Even going out in the car and seeing all the other cars driving around us felt odd, that life was going on out there still while we'd been stuck inside.

We'd only been locked in for five days so I can't imagine what it would feel like in those other countries where they've spent much longer indoors.

I've also been introduced to the social media platform TikTok, where kids upload self-made music videos.

Libby and Ashlyn both have private accounts we can monitor. We love a dress up, so the girls and I put on some pineapple dresses we'd worn to a school quiz night, and Cooper wore a pineapple shirt of Nigel's (Nigel had the excuse that it was a work day, so he evaded joining in).

I've not been bored, but there's certainly parts of the house which have never been cleaned before which have had a good clean.

Nigel had the fridge out at the weekend and was cleaning behind it, so I imagine he thinks has earned a lot of brownie points (but I think it's probably just part of keeping a household going).

LIBBY (11):

It feels funny. I was getting excited to go back to school and see my friends but this is when technology has its uses and I can talk to my friends and see them on Skype and we've been working on Google Hangouts.

You can't really have a proper conversation though.

I've found self-isolation has got easier as we've gone along and they won't have too much to worry about: my brother and sister haven't been as annoying as I thought they would be.

If I need to escape I go into my room and read a book.

It is a lot more chilled than being at school and I definitely get more of a lie-in because I don't have to get up to get the bus.

I was a bit worried we would miss out on so much but mum has set up all our schoolwork and we do lots of fun things in the breaks.

We have been trying to get outside to see the sun - so we've probably done more walks than we would have done before.

