Manawatū construction industry prepares for coronavirus lockdown

Most Manawatū construction and development projects will likely halt for at least four weeks.

​Manawatū's construction industry is keeping calm, despite being thrown into an enforced period of inactivity by the looming lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced New Zealand is moving to a level four alert, closing schools and non-essential businesses.

The industry was expecting this move eventually, but tradespeople and companies are facing confusion about which of their contracts will count as essential. They are seeking clarity, so they can keep as many staff as possible employed.

Palmerston North property developer Brian Green said he planned to seek advice about whether any of his group's projects counted as essential and if office staff could continue administrative or planning work from home.

"I'm not 100 per cent sure what we can and can't keep going at the moment. We've never been in this position before."

He said if all the Brian Green Property Group's development projects ground to halt it would still earn income from its 400 mainly commercial tenants in Palmerston North.

Many smaller tenants were worried about how they were going to pay their rent.

Green said if the Government's assistance scheme and clients' banks couldn't provide enough assistance, he'd work with tenants.

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF Japac Homes owner Paul Haydock says the Government has made the right call to lift New Zealand to alert level four.

Central Demolitions owner Ian Butcher said his business had a narrower focus than some in the industry, so at least there was certainty about what's coming.

"The only essential work we'd do is if a building caught fire and was spreading asbestos around the neighbourhood.

"We're stopping work and clearing the decks on pretty much every project we've got."

It would secure its sites before shutting down.

The next step was looking after the more than 50 employees at Central Demolitions.

"Some of the guys just don't have enough annual leave or sick days saved up, so we have to deal with that on a case-by-case basis.

"Getting them through the next four weeks will be critical. We don't want to lose any of them...

"We're lucky to be in a decent financial position right now, so we should make it through four weeks OK.

"But if it lasts two months or more it'll get pretty grim for us, even with assistence."

TKR Electrical owner Amelia Rae said a few electrical jobs would likely count as essential work, but she was double-checking.

"Everything is just so up in the air at the moment. If some of our work is essential, it'll help keep things going for us."

Japac Homes owner Paul Haydock said Monday evening was a whirlwind of kicking contingency plans into action and preparing to tidy building sites for the Palmerston North company.

"A lot has changed in a couple of days... We all knew this was coming, but it's still a bit of a knock to actually hear the prime minister announce it."

Haydock said the Government made the right call and once business owners got over the initial worry about finances they'd remember people were far more important.

His first priority was making sure his staff could pay their bills.

"All of our staff have been with us for quite a while and like everybody else we've just all got to get through this together."