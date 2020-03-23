Coronavirus: South Island's tally reaches 21

Dr Ashley Bloomfield says there are 36 new cases, bringing the total to 102.

The South Island now has 21 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield confirmed on Monday there were 36 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the tally to 102 nationwide.

The tally includes eight new cases in the South Island – three in Nelson, one in Tasman, one in Marlborough, two in Canterbury, and one in Dunedin.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty A tourist wearing a mask waits for a bus outside Christchurch International Airport on Wednesday.

It comes as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced New Zealand would be in lockdown in two days time for at least a month.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Coronavirus: 28 cases in New Zealand after 8 new positive tests

* Coronavirus: What we know about the 39 New Zealand patients, tests and self-isolations

* Five people have now tested positive for coronavirus in NZ

In Nelson, a man and woman, both in their 70s and related to each other were confirmed to have the virus. A woman in her 50s in Nelson also was confirmed and her case was linked to another.

CDHB A poster at Christchurch Hospital reminding people to sneeze into their elbow.

The Dunedin case is a woman in her 20s, who flew from San Francisco to Auckland on March 15 on flight EK448. The fourth Canterbury case is a woman in her 20s, who flew from Singapore to Christchurch on March 18 on flight SQ297.

The case in Tasman involves a man in his 20s, his international travel details are yet to be released. Meanwhile, in Marlborough a man in his 50s, who flew from Sydney to Auckland on March 18 on flight QF143 before flying to Blenheim on flight NZ8205, has also tested positive.

Ardern said the lock down would save thousands of lives, despite the unprecedented social and economic disruption it will cause.

HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield confirmed on Monday the country now has 102 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Close contacts are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days of the date of potential exposure.

﻿Canterbury chief medical officer Dr Sue Nightingale said earlier that more cases were expected in Canterbury.

"Isolated cases linked to overseas travel, or close contact with a confirmed case will be followed up by public health teams to help stop the spread," she said.

SOUTH ISLAND CASES: (in order of notification)

1. Dunedin: Woman in her 30s, flew from Denmark to Doha to Auckland on March 10 on flight QR920. She then flew Auckland to Christchurch on March 10 flight JQ225.

2. Dunedin: Man in his 40s, flew from Singapore to Auckland on March 7, flight NZ283 then Auckland to Dunedin on March 8, flight NZ675. The man's teenage son, from Logan Park High School also tested positive for Covid-19.

3. Dunedin: Teenage boy from Logan Park High School, son of above case, had similar travel patterns.

4. Invercargill: Man in his 40s, travelled from Australia to New Zealand on March 10, was not infectious on his flight.

5. Canterbury: Woman in her 40s, flew from Singapore to Christchurch on March 16, flight SQ297.

6. Southern DHB: Woman in her 30s, flew from London to Auckland on March 17, flight NZ1. Then flew Auckland to Christchurch on March 17, flight NZ525 before flying to Dunedin the same day on flight NZ5749.

7. Southern DHB: Man in his 60s, flew from Sydney to Christchurch on March 13, flight EK402.

8. Canterbury: Man in his 50s, flew from Los Angeles to Auckland on March 14, flight AA83. Then flew Auckland to Christchurch on March 15 flight NZ535.

9. Otago: Man in his 20s, flew Los Angeles to Auckland on March 18, flight NZ554. He then flew from Auckland to Queenstown the same day on NZ615.

10. Nelson: A woman in her 60s, who had contact with a traveller. Further investigations are under way.

11. Nelson: Woman in her 20s, her international flights were outside of infectious period. Flew from Auckland to Nelson on March 16, flight 5065.

12. Dunedin: Man in his 40s, who flew from Los Angeles to Auckland on March 14, on flight NZ1. He then flew to Queenstown on the same day on flight NZ615.

13. Canterbury: Woman in her 50s, flew from San Francisco to Auckland on March 16, on flight NZ7. She then flew from Auckland to Christchurch on March 17 on flight NZ523.

14. Dunedin: A woman, in her 20s, who flew from San Francisco to Auckland on March 17 on flight NZ07. She then flew to Dunedin on March 19 on flight JQ285.

15. Canterbury: A woman in her 20s who flew from Singapore to Christchurch on March 18, on flight SQ297.

16. Tasman: A man in his 20s, international flight details not yet available.

17. Marlborough: A man in his 50s who flew from Sydney to Auckland on March 18 on flight QF143 then Auckland to Blenheim on flight NZ8205.

18. Canterbury: A man in his 20s, travel details not yet available.

19. Nelson: A woman in her 70s, travel details not yet available.

20. Nelson: A man in his 70s, related to case above, travel details not yet available.

21. Nelson: A woman in her 50s, linked to a confirmed case.

Sign up to get Stuff's daily coronavirus situation report email newsletter. It's a quick summary of the essential updates from New Zealand and around the world on Covid-19.