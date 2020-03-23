Coronavirus: Hundreds of pet adoptions in one weekend as Kiwis hunker down at home

The world is in coronavirus chaos, but one thing is calming people - new pets.

On Thursday the SPCA New Zealand put out an urgent call for adoptions for their over 900 pets in their care, and as of Monday, they have "very few" pets left.

The SPCA said they'd experienced a "very high level of demand" for new pets.

Spokeswoman Sarah Hitchings said at the SPCA Mangere Centre alone they adopted out 56 cats and kittens over the weekend.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Pets may improve both physical and mental health

* The Detail: How did China contain the coronavirus?

* Work from home starts now

"People who are adopting and staying at home will be able to take advantage of this time together by bedding in good routines, getting to know their new pet properly, and enjoying the presence of a new pet which will surely be a welcome distraction at this time."

On Monday, New Zealand went into coronavirus threat level three - and the threat status is set to rise to level four, meaning people are instructed to stay at home.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF The threat of the coronavirus has seen people rushing to the SPCA for new pets. (File photo)

People will be working from home if they can, and may have more time to care for a pet.

There were many benefits to having pets, especially for children, Hitchings said.

"Children can learn a lot from their relationships with animals - patience, respect, and empathy.

"The bond a child forms with the family pet provides enormous benefits for the child's social, emotional, and cognitive development."

Due to the unsettling times, the SPCA wanted to ensure adoptions didn't slow down, so they temporarily reduced their adoption fees.

Adopting an animal would allow the SPCA centres to continue to provide care and comfort for animals in need.

The SPCA will soon have more animals from foster homes, ready for adoption, and the centres will stay open for as long as they are able to.

"With families likely to be spending lots of time at home, now is an ideal time to adopt."

KAVINDA HERATH/STUFF The coronavirus means more people working from home, and they may have more time to care for a pet. (File photo)

As social-distancing guidelines remain in place, people are encouraged to only visit SPCA centres if they are genuinely looking to adopt an animal.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Veterinary Association (NZVA) has issued a plea for owners to continue to care for their animals' health and welfare during the uncertain times.

"We appreciate there are many issues that people are dealing with in relation to Covid-19, particularly those self-isolating or with family members taking this precautionary measure," NZVA Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Helen Beattie said.

"We would like to re-assure New Zealand animal owners that, despite a second dog in Hong Kong testing positive for the Covid-19 virus, there is currently no reliable evidence that animals are playing a role in the widespread transmission of the disease between humans or other animals."

The positive tests were likely due to the animals being contaminated by their owners.

Organisations recommend owners affected by Covid-19 take similar precautions in interacting with their animals as they would with people, Beattie said.

That included physical distancing as much as is practical, good hygiene practices and limiting close contact, she said.

"There is certainly no justification for abandonment, euthanasia, or any measures that might compromise animal welfare, in the light of the outbreak of Covid-19."

People should also act responsibly towards veterinary staff, she said.

"We have heard of clients that should be self-isolating turning up at veterinary clinics with their animals. This is unacceptable and puts the profession at risk."