Coronavirus: National Party leader Simon Bridges suspends campaign, reacts to going to level 4

National Party leader Simon Bridges says New Zealand is an unprecedented crisis and he supports the Government's call to move the country to alert level 4.

"I have offered the Government the services of MPS and staff to assist where they can," he said, speaking during a press conference in Tauranga on Monday afternoon.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday that New Zealand has been lifted to alert level three and alert level four in 48 hours.

She said community transmission was a possibility in New Zealand now and "staying at home is essential".

National Party leader Simon Bridges gives a press conference in Tauranga on the Governments announcement on the coronavirus response.

All non-essential businesses must close in 48 hours, including bars, restaurants, cinemas, playgrounds. However, essential services would remain open.

All indoor and outdoor events are banned and schools will close from tomorrow.

Bridges said he's going to be following the rules laid down by the Government, just like everyone else.

Earlier in the day Bridges suspended the party's election campaign and urged the government to move to a higher alert level.

National party leader Simon Bridges has suspended the party's campaign and fully supports a move to alert level 4.

But Bridges said he had not been alerted to the higher alert level when he made that call.

He did not want to comment on how he would respond if he was the Prime Minister.

"We are where we are. We stand absolutely supportive of what the Prime Minister has done in moving to level 4."

"National stands ready and willing to help and be constructive to making sure the decisions are the right ones for all New Zealanders.

Bridges said he now "supports entirely" the Government's $9.3 billion package to support businesses.

"We remain open to all of these things, there will be calls around mortgages and payments there, rent and businesses increasing prices to maximise their profits. I think all of those things seem wrong at the current time."

He said every member of parliament needs to be focused on Covid-19.

Bridges said it was important to make it clear that National party campaigning be put on hold. At this stage he did not know what would happen with an election this year, though.

"At the moment we stand there with one on September 19, and that is the situation."

He said parliament was going to continue to be essential in the coming days, although arrangements might change.

However, he said the party's MPs and candidates would still be helping their constituents, and advocating for them.

“The Opposition will continue to play an important role to ensure the best decisions are being made in the interests of all New Zealanders. We won’t be campaigning for the foreseeable future, however.”