Love in lockdown: people need people, especially when we can't touch

Love looks different now.

Where once it came in hugs and kisses, arms wrapped around shoulders and waists, pats on the head and hands linked loosely, love doesn't look the same anymore.

Now, love is a wave from the front gate or a heart sent on Messenger. It's a note in the letterbox or a bag of groceries left at the fence. It's a "kia ora" yelled across the street. It's a phone call from a number with an area code different from yours.

It hurts though, doesn't it?

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Family gatherings look a bit different these days for Virginia Fallon, Kaya Montgomery, 8, and Hannah Wilton.

A week ago we were still working out how to hug each other from a distance and the covid-shuffle could be seen all over town.

It went like this: Face your partner, step forward then step back. Stand still awkwardly. Spread your arms wide then lower them again. Repeat. Make a squeezy face and say "big hug".

Once these steps were mastered you were ready for the next in which you actually wrap your arms around nothing but the space in between yourselves and made an "awwww" sound. Try it now if you like, the whole point is you can do it on your own.

While the dance was born of its times, unlike the Macarena in the 90s, the 80s Lambada and the horrifying Batusi from the 60s, it lived for only a fortnight at the most. It was replaced by the wave and frankly the wave sucks.

The fact is we're social distancing at a time when many of us need to touch each other more than ever and for demonstrative people the going is damn tough.

Esther Ashby-Coventry New Zealanders have been placing teddy bears in their windows so children and their families can spot them on their walks around the neighbourhood.

I want to hug my mum.

It's been more than a week since the prime minister grounded the over-70s and mum and I went bush one last time, picking our way over river rocks as we headed to our secret track.

"You can always move in with me," I told her as she leapt from rock to rock, our dogs racing after rabbits.

"There's no need to be cruel," she replied.

Just a few days later I stood on her porch and knocked on the door of what had always been a no-knocking-needed home to drop off some supplies.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF We're normal, it's the situation that's not, says an expert.

We talked awhile, hell we'd talked on the phone just hours before, but talking isn't hugging and how is it that we can miss someone even when we're looking right at them?

Love looks different to what it did just a few weeks ago but it's still there. Maybe it just takes a little more effort and maybe we just don't take it for granted.

I'm talking to friends much more than I did pre-coronavirus. We check in on each other daily - "you doing ok?" - and think about each other more often - "I'm at the shop do you need something dropped off?"- or - "I'll get your parents' groceries if you can't".

Maybe we just love each other more now. Maybe we just know how much it means.

But I just want to hug my mum.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Heather Homan, left, Dinah McEwen, Cheryl Jones adhered to social separation guidelines at Mana the day before the lockdown came into effect. The friends might not see each other for a while but they wouldn't lose touch, McKewan said.

A few days after lockdown Dr Shane Harvey told me what I'm feeling is entirely normal and it's the situation that's weird, not me.

"So often these reactions are seen as a disorder but no you're normal. Why wouldn't you be missing them?"

Although there's no getting around the fact we can't hug our loved ones, the lockdown is about geographical, not social isolation, the director of Massey University's Psychology Clinic said.

"We can't give them a hug which is what we need. That part is going to be tough, but you don't need to be socially isolated."

Now is the time to turn to set up networks and join online groups, to pick up the phone and have regular catchups with the people we miss, and to change our mindsets about what we're feeling.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF A man wears a gas mask in Ghuznee Street, Wellington.

"Those feelings are reminding you how important this person is to you and how special they are in in your life and that's something you can reflect on and be proud of."

It may help to look at the lockdown as an opportunity instead of something to endure: Learn to play an instrument, learn a new language or take an online course but still keep a routine. Sometimes when the stability of a routine disappears the feeling of uncertainty increases.

But the most important thing to remember is what we're feeling is normal.

Bess Manson/Stuff In Eastbourne Edith Janssen plays to her grandmother, Amelia Manson, from a safe distance as Covid-19 self-isolation takes effect.

"It's normal to miss personal contact, it's normal to wish you could get out and see a friend, it's normal to miss hugging your mum. We're all normal, it's everything around us that's weird.

"The bizarre thing about human behaviour is what you can't have is what you miss the most."

Psychologist Marc Wilson says these are strange times so we shouldn't be surprised if we're feeling strange ourselves.

"We have become very used to being able to talk to loved ones whenever we want, thanks to the ubiquity of technology. That technology is still available to us so why are we freaking out? It's the knowledge that we can't see them physically, even if we wanted to."



Ironically, it's a kind of homesickness, except that you're probably at home.

"It's not home like you come back to at the end of the day, or even the home you come back to after heading down to the shops - it's the place you now have to stay in and you're probably there at times you're not usually. You might as well be in a foreign country. "

Embedding ourselves in this new way of life is the best thing we can do right now. Use technology to stay in touch, hold virtual cocktail parties, online quizzes and watch movies at the same time.

"If you're not able to be in the same place as a romantic partner, try and keep to or develop a routine around contact - say goodnight, and say good morning.

"Talk about what you're feeling, and give others the chance to as well. Just talking about what you're feeling takes the intensity out of it, research shows. Don't be afraid to ask for support, and don't be afraid to give it."

