Nelson hospitality industry faces up to shut down

Burger Culture owner Chris Williams has closed his Nelson restaurant on upper Trafalgar St as New Zealand prepared for a level four lockdown in managing the coronavirus pandemic.

Efforts to keep Nelson's hospitality industry going have proved impossible, but their message to customers is "don't forget us."

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced New Zealand will shut down in two days time to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

It will mean all non-essential businesses, including bars and restaurants, will shut.

Braden Fastier The sight of people dining on Upper Trafalgar St, Nelson will be absent for several weeks as the nationwide shutdown takes effect on Wednesday.

Last week, the region's bars, cafes and restaurants were already facing a swiftly changing climate with the level two alert level leading to limits on patrons, guest registers and adherence to social distancing protocols.

DeVille owner Evan McLean made the tough call to "pull the pin and bite the bullet" in closing his central city eatery on Sunday afternoon.

"That was the tipping point for us that we realised it couldn't go on - it just seemed totally wrong to let that many people into our premises and we had the opportunity to do something about it."

McLean said the decision was a no-brainer given the risks associated with gatherings of people in a venue such as his.

He said the government's action had made it easier to close, having applied for the subsidies available to business owners which he hoped would have a flow-on effect for employees whose jobs were being temporarily suspended.

"Hopefully the staff will come through this pretty good as well - for the next three months anyway - hopefully it doesn't go on for much longer than that."

"We've just said to them, self-isolate as much as possible, look after yourselves and try not to worry about their payments coming through for the time being."

On Monday afternoon, Trafalgar St eatery Burger Culture announced it was to close "completely and indefinitely," along with the neighbouring Vic Brew Bar, which was also owned by the Williams family.

"We are incredibly devastated by this, for all our staff, for all our customers and for this family. But mostly we are saddened by the current situation of the planet," a post on the Burger Culture FB page said.

Executive chef and owner Chris Williams had earlier gathered support from local hospitality operators to produce an open letter seeking continued public support during the hard times ahead.

The basic message was "don't forget us".

Williams said whatever eventuated in the coming weeks, the local industry was prepared to do what was needed to help each other out.

"That is why we are in the industry, we all love to be a part of this community and serve people ... New Zealand is one of those countries that will band together and look after it's communities."

"The Government has been really open and honest with everyone so far, so there's no reason not to trust them - I guess we have to have that trust in people who have the knowledge."





An open letter to Nelson, on behalf of Nelson Hospitality



Nelson Whanau,

First of all, we would like to say a massive thanks to any front line medical staff putting themselves at risk every day doing the amazing work they are doing, day in day out. Thank you.

We are surrounded by uncertainty at the moment. As a community, let us build our hope on the idea that, in working together and adhering to all the guidelines, things will get better quickly.

We are writing to you on behalf of our small businesses. Today we all wake up like many of you, worried about how we will navigate our way through these hard times.

Things have now moved on at a rapid pace and the bars, restaurants and cafes that Nelsonians and visitors loved to frequent have now closed for the foreseeable future.

This is with great sadness but with the knowledge that there is no other choice if we are to endeavour to keep this virus under control.

Not only will our businesses be impacted but also that of our amazing and committed staff and suppliers to the industry from food and drink to cleaning to laundry to the amazing people who clean the beer lines!

The bottom line here is if we work together and support each other, when life returns to normal, small businesses will still be standing and we can all return to living our lives.

We can return to feeding you the food that you love, giving you smiles with your coffee and providing respite for weary guests. We can return to what we love – and what we hope you love us for.

Keep an eye on our social media for info on how your favourite shops and spots can still be of service to you,

Please shop local, please support small businesses in any way you can, please think daily of your neighbours, please follow government advice, please try not to panic and please help those in need.



Most of all, please keep love, home and community as your driving force through these uncertain times. We need each other more than ever right now.



Most sincerely,



Nelson Small Business Owners



Ian Williams, Sally Williams, Phil Williams, Chris Williams, Howard Williams, Zoe Williams @ Burger Culture & The Vic

Mike Walker & Naiane Denardin @ The Prince Albert Backpackers and Bar & Bridge Backpackers

Dana Hanson & Joe Horton @ The Styx

Nick & Kymberly Widley @ Cod and Lobster Brasserie and Kismet Cocktail & Whisky Bar

Matthew Bainbridge & Karen Fournier @ Red 16

Gareth & Laura Caldwell @ Raeward Fresh Richmond

Lisa Penketh Logan Ursell @ Arden

Clare and Blue Fleming @ River Kitchen

Samir @ bamboo tiger

Kevin Hopgood @ Hopgoods