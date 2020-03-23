Coronavirus: Taranaki heads to supermarket following Government's historic lockdown announcement

New Plymouth supermarkets have seen a surge in customers following the announcement the country would go into lockdown from Wednesday.

Just minutes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the historic announcement the country would go into lockdown, people around Taranaki flooded into their nearest supermarket.

And then they went to the liquor store and the petrol station.

At just after 2.30pm on Monday Ardern announced the country had immediately been moved to alert level-3 and on Wednesday would move to alert level-4.

Schools will be closed on Tuesday and all non-essential businesses must be closed on Wednesday.

All gatherings are banned and everyone is asked to stay in their home from Wednesday. The shutdown period will last at least four weeks.

Supermarkets will remain open as will other essential services such as medical centres and pharmacies.

Ardern said the measures are necessary to prevent the deaths of tens of thousands of New Zealanders.

Her reassurance that supermarkets would remain open at all times did nothing to stop thousands of Taranaki people heading to their nearest one.

There are long lines at checkouts at all supermarkets and traffic in central New Plymouth quickly became congested.

Peter Melody, owner of New Plymouth's Pak 'n Save supermarket, said the rush was immediate.

"As soon as the announcement happened there was a massive wave of people," he said.

Their 260 underground car parks filled up in about 20 minutes, and all 500 trolleys were used, forcing them to bring out old ones, he said.

Melody said he had employed 25 more people last week and had interviewed more this week. There may be staff wanting to self-isolate or be scared to come to work, he said.

They were also bringing in Plexiglass screens for check-outs for the safety of both staff and customers, and staff will wear bandannas.

"Which looks a bit gangster but at least it's a solution of sorts," he said.

He said people may not have as much choice in the exact type or brand of product, but they were not concerned about stock at this point.

"We're making sure things we consider to be essential are a priority. There's never going to be an issue with fresh food."

Catherine Groenestien Ashley and Maureen Hills stopped in for groceries at Pak'nSave Hāwera on their way home from a holiday in Carterton.

Ashley and Maureen Hills had stopped in for groceries at Pak 'n Save in Hāwera in South Taranaki.

"We were away for the last week and we didn't do a shop before we left," Maureen said.

"We were impressed with the way the supermarket is handling it, as long as people don't get carried away."

They were not planning on going into New Plymouth once they got home to Egmont Village.

"It's serious. We are going home, we are on a farm so we will be staying put for a couple of weeks," Ashley said. "I can always kill a sheep if I have to."

There was a similar rush to liquor stores.

Rosemary Weir, the operations manager at Liquorland on New Plymouth's Courtenay St, had only seconds between customers.

"We've been absolutely flat tack since the Prime Minister's announcement," she said.

New Plymouth woman Megan Wilding said the uncertainty was scary and once she heard the announcement she came into town.

"I've got food. I just need to stock up on my bourbon."

Dave Newman, store manager for Liquorland on Powderham St, said they were unsure about whether they would remain open after Wednesday and were waiting on advice.

"Even before the announcement had actually finished and all the questioning had finished, we saw a marked increase in sales, and the carpark did not take long to fill up," he said.

On Monday many cafes, restaurants and bars closed immediately after the announcement. They will not reopen for at least four weeks.

Banh Nguyen, owner of New Plymouth's Bakery and Lunch Bar, said he had run the business for about 20 years but was now concerned for the future.

"We don't know how we will cope financially," Nguyen said.

However because of the health risk the virus posed he believed the shut down was the right move.

Smoko Bakery and Cafe owner Robert Smith said he had only heard parts of the announcement and was unsure how it would affect his business.

"I think that there is a lot of uncertainty around, so far I've heard 10 different stories," Smith said. "I will be interested to see what essential businesses actually means."

Smith said if he was going to have to shut for four weeks the shop would be open until midnight on Wednesday.

New Plymouth publican David Stones said he was devastated by the announcement but that ultimately it was the right call.

Stones was due to open the city's first rooftop bar above The Good Home in the next week but Monday's announcement put an end to that.

"It's gutting, it's devastating but at the end of the day it's still going to be there in four weeks, six weeks, in two months."

Stones said he had already applied for the Government's first round of business subsidies and had received it in the last 24 hours. He said it would only be enough to cover a few weeks for his staff.

"There's more coming, which our staff and teams in hospitality need. Financially we just have to get through it like everyone else and we just need to knuckle down and get through these times."

Alongside the Prime Minister's announcement the country would go into lock down, finance minister Grant Robertson said the Government would remove the cap on the wage subsidy scheme and inject a further $4 billion into the economy.

For Abbey Macfie, who owns New Plymouth's Tartan Rose Cakery and Deli, the announcement came as a relief. "I knew it was coming and the last few days had been stressful trying to get people to come into the shop but knowing we shouldn't be open."Macfie said she had to open to pay the bills and was going to look into ways to keep her income up while the lockdown was in place.

She would be recipe testing and thought she could drop baked goods to people's doorsteps, but she wasn't sure what she was allowed to do yet.

"In 15 months I've had seven days off, and two of those were Christmas, so I don't know what to do with myself."South Taranaki District Council communications manager Gerard Langford, said the council had immediately closed all its facilities to the public and staff would work remotely where required to maintain essential services.

In his role as chairman of Bizlink H?wera said he he was concerned about the business community.

"We are doing what we have to do, I'm hoping that by doing it sooner rather than later we will be able to avoid more long term pain," he said.

He urged people to continue to support local businesses where they could, by going online where possible.

"Once we are through it, to support local businesses. It's going to be really tough for some people.

"I think initially there will be some panic buying but over time we will get over that. A lot of it will be shock, we have never experienced anything like this in our lifetimes."

In a press release, New Plymouth District Council spokeswoman Jacqueline Baker said the council would be reviewing their operations following the government's announcement.

"We want to assure the public that our priority is to keep providing the services that will help our households and businesses through this and back on their feet when it's over.

"Our focus continues to be on delivering core services such as drinking water, roads and rubbish and we have plans in place to do this."

She said all customer service centres and libraries would be closed, as would the Civic Centre customer centre, the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery, community pools at Waitara, Inglewood and Oakura, the TSB Showplace and TSB Stadium and all public toilets.

Puke Ariki, the Todd Energy Aquatic Centre and Brooklands Zoo were all closed last week.

Baker said the majority of staff were working from home, with the exception of those who are delivering essential services.

Where possible we ask people to get in touch with us by phone 06-759 6060, an email enquiries@npdc.govt.nz or visit www.npdc.govt.nz.

"We're in uncharted waters and we thank everyone for their patience and understanding. We need to unite against COVID 19 help our mates, family and those who are vulnerable."

Stratford District Council has also closed its facilities, including the Stratford Library, Stratford i-SITE, TSB Pool Complex, and council's Service Centre.