Coronavirus: What does a State of National Emergency mean for New Zealanders?

Government announces 50 new coronavirus cases, 205 in total, as NZ prepares for lockdown.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's announcement to send New Zealand into lockdown is unprecedented in the country's history.

A state of emergency was declared at 12.21pm on Wednesday, after the Epidemic Preparedness (Epidemic Management— COVID-19) Notice 2020 was agreed by parliament on March 25.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Queues for coronavirus testing stretched along the road at the White Cross Medical centre in St Lukes, Auckland.

The notice invokes powers under the Health Act 1956, the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act 2002, the Social Security Act 2018 and the Immigration Act 2009.

In a press conference on Wednesday, director of Civil Defence Sarah Stuart-Black said the notice was to ensure the government had all the "power it needs" to stop the spread of Covid-19.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Jacinda Ardern at a press conference to announce a countrywide lockdown to combat Covid-19.

Some examples of these powers are the conservation and supply of fuel, closing of roads, prohibiting and regulating of traffic and excluding people from certain places.

"This declaration will ensure we have all the legislative means possible, all of the enforcement powers, all of the tools we need at our disposal to stop the spread of Covid-19," Stuart-Black said.

This notice applies to all of New Zealand, including off-shore islands.

Suyeon Son/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced new alert levels in New Zealand to combat the COVID-19 / coronavirus pandemic.

All aspects of the notice come into force on March 25, except for The Immigration Act which comes into force on April 2, 2020.

The epidemic notice expires in three months time, unless an earlier expiry date is notified.

EPIDEMIC PREPAREDNESS ACT 2006

At a press conference on Monday, Ardern announced the nation's alert level had been raised to level three, but warned it would rise again to level four by end of the day on March 25, as the number of new cases of Covid-19 continued to rise in New Zealand.

By declaring or issuing an epidemic notice, the government is enabling the use of "special powers", which exist to curb or tackle an epidemic.

Essentially, invoking this act means most of the laws that exist in New Zealand can be amended.

"We have 102 cases, but so did Italy once," Ardern said on Monday.

"While the majority of these cases continue to be linked to overseas travel, there are two cases that health officials are unable to be linked."

Ardern said if community transmission continues unchecked, the health systems will be inundated and tens of thousands of New Zealanders will die.

Wellington lawyer Graeme Edgeler explained: "In a national emergency, the rules change."

There are three main acts that exist to give the government the power to do what is necessary - in extraordinary situations.

These acts are: The Health Act 1956, Civil Defence Emergency Management Act 2002 and the Epidemic Preparedness Act 2006.

All of these acts reference each other and can be invoked without the other, he said.

In order for the Epidemic Preparedness Act 2006 to be enforced, the Government has to issue a notice on the gazette, which is the the official government notice board.

A consequence of the notice, parliament must "sit" shortly afterwards to discuss, offering members the opportunity to try and overturn the notice.

There are other acts it references, such as the Immigration Act and the Parole Act.

Covid-19 works differently to other infectious diseases, so its a case of what power do you need to use, and what do you not.

HEALTH ACT 1956

An epidemic notice gives medical officers of health special enforcement powers, such as the power to break up a public event, to enforce isolation or even quarantine, under the Health Act.

If it needs the police to do so, it has that power.

"You could potentially have that power from the health act by itself, but the epidemic preparedness act has the most wide ranging power," he said.

CIVIL DEFENCE EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT ACT 2002

This act would more likely be invoked during a natural disaster, such as an earthquake.

It would give authorities the power to rescue people, but also to administer funds to those who might need it - such as people rendered homeless and living in tents after the Christchurch Earthquake.

The government needs legal authority to spend money on food, and invoking this power gives it that authority.

"Some of those powers could potentially be helpful in a case like this," he said.

THE IMMIGRATION ACT 2009

Temporary visa holders will receive an extension of their visa until the epidemic notice ends.

The Government's move to close the borders to all but citizens and residents has induced panic and confusion in many temporary visa holders.

Almost 200,000 people in New Zealand were due to have their student, visitor or work visas expire in the next six months.