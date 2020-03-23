Coronavirus: Racing industry loses desperate battle to keep running during Covid-19 outbreak

'Very lonely and eerie Rotorua,' weird scenes as races continue with no punters in the crowd.

​New Zealand's racing industry will grind to a halt on Monday evening, leaving thousands of Kiwi families in financial limbo.

The three racing codes have been racing without crowds in a desperate bid to keep the sport running but Monday's increase in New Zealand's Covid-19 alert level means racing will be shutdown from Tuesday March 24 for a minimum of four weeks.

With the racing industry and the TAB providing a livelihood for more than 17,000 income earners in New Zealand, the freezing of the industry provides a huge amount of uncertainty.

All racing has been cancelled for four weeks following the Covid-19 alert level being raised.

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR) has already announced Wednesday's races at Matamata have been cancelled as have trials at Foxton on Tuesday and Greyhound Racing New Zealand has cancelled Tuesday's meetings and all others until further notice.

Since last Wednesday, racing has continued with "closed door" events with only essential personnel permitted to attend in a desperate bid to keep the industry running.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced New Zealand will shut down for four weeks in response to the community transmission of coronavirus, on Monday.

She announced the country had moved to level 3 and would prepare to enter level 4 in 48 hours time and that all indoor and outdoor events are banned.

Ardern said "staying at home is essential" and all "non-essential businesses must close in 48 hours" and further domestic travel restrictions would come into force.

The flow-on effect of trainers, owners, jockeys and drivers not having an opportunity to earn prize money will put everybody involved in the racing industry in a precarious position.

"We recognise that these are challenging times for everyone within our industry and we will be working closely with those impacted to help them through the coming weeks," a statement from NZTR said.

"As has been announced the government is providing financial assistance for those impacted and the codes will provide guidance for those wanting help as to how they go about seeking that assistance."

The four week shut down is also a critical blow for the New Zealand TAB who have lost the vast majority of its wagering product with racing and sport shutdowns.

New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases is now 102 after 36 new cases were announced on Monday.

Late last week, NZTR chief executive Bernard Saundry said they would consider placing jockeys in quarantine to help keep the sport running.

Inter-Island travel for jockeys was also stopped to help stop further spread and it was mooted that racing could continue in the North Island but not the South Island or vice versa.