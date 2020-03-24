Coronavirus: What are essential services?

PM Jacinda Ardern told the public to ‘support others’ after she announced the Covid-19 alert level will raise to level four in 48 hours.

On Monday, the Government raised New Zealand's coronavirus threat alert level to 3, and gave notice that it will rise again to the maximum level 4 in 48 hours.

"Essential services" will be able to operate - this list will evolve over time.

Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment deputy chief executive Paul Stocks said the purpose of the essential services list was not to ensure that life could go on unchanged.

From 5pm Tuesday a 0800 number would be set up for businesses to check whether they were essential services - but he said if people were not sure if they were an essential service, they probably were not.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Dairies can remain open, with a one-in-one-out rule.

ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES

At alert level 4, businesses considered non-essential must close (see list below). Essential businesses, and those that support them, will continue to operate.

Essential businesses* include:

Accommodation

* Accommodation services for essential workers and people who need to be isolated/quarantined

Border

* Customs New Zealand, Immigration New Zealand and the Ministry for Primary Industries

Building and construction

* Building and construction related to essential services, critical infrastructure, or immediately needed to maintain human health and safety at home/work

Courts, tribunals and the justice system

* Courts of New Zealand and tribunals

* Critical Crown entities (eg Electoral Commission)

Education at Level 3 only:

* Schools and educational facilities (e.g. ECE centres)

Fast-moving consumer goods

* Businesses involved in the supply, delivery, distribution and sale of food, beverage and other key consumer goods (but not takeaway shops)

Financial services

* Banks, insurers and other financial institutions

BRADEN FASTIER Health professionals test patients at the Covid-19 community based assessment centre in Tahunanui, Nelson.

Health

* Hospitals, primary care clinics, pharmacies, medical laboratories, care facilities

* Ambulance services

* Mortuary services

* Blood donor centres

* Natural health services are considered non-essential

Local and national government

* Any entity involved in Covid-19 response or that has civil defence/emergency management functions

Key public services

* Primary industries, including food and beverage production and processing

* Packaging, production and processing of food and beverage products

* Food safety and verification, inspection or associated laboratory services, food safety and biosecurity functions

* Veterinary and animal health/welfare services

Public safety and national security

* Emergency services

* Security and intelligence services

* Justice system

* Public safety and national security roles

Retail

* Dairies can remain open, with a one-in-one-out rule, and cannot sell cooked food

* Liquor stores must close, unless they are within Licensing Trust areas

* The Warehouse must close, but Bunnings, Placemakers, Mitre 10 and other retailers essential to the supply chain for building and construction can stay open to trade customers for essential purposes only

* Self-service laundries can stay open, with two metre physical distancing to be enforced

* Butchers, bakeries and similar small-scale food retailers are considered non-essential

Science

* Any entity (including research organisations) involved in Covid-19 response, hazard monitoring, resilience, diagnostics for essential services

Social services

* Welfare and social services, including NGOs, which meet immediate needs (further guidance will be provided)

Transport and logistics

* Transport services, including Kiwi Rail.

* New Zealand Post and courier services

* Any small passenger service vehicle driver – including taxis and ride-share services

* Utilities and communications, including supply chains

* Electricity, gas, water, waste, fuel, telecommunication services, internet providers and media

Entities providing essential services (including their supply chains)

* The Government has said this list is not prescriptive and will be reviewed over the coming days. Find the full list here.

NON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES

At alert level 3, non-essential businesses in New Zealand must close. According to the Government's Covid-19 website, this includes all bars, restaurants, cafes, gyms, cinemas, pools, museums, libraries and playgrounds.

Any other place where the public congregates that is deemed non-essential must close its face-to-face operation. All indoor and outdoor events are cancelled.

Additionally, over the next 48 hours as the country moves to level 4 at 11:59pm on Wednesday, takeaway services must close their operations.

