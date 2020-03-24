Coronavirus: NZ Transport Agency says roading projects will stop around the country

Billions of dollars worth of highway projects around New Zealand – including the long sought-after Transmission Gully – will shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NZ Transport Agency confirmed all non-essential work would stop as of 11.59pm on Wednesday as part of the nationwide level four lockdown.

Transport services general manager Brett Gliddon said works on projects were not classified as essential services, "and we have advised contractors and sub-contractors to make arrangements for work to shut down from tomorrow".

Ross Giblin Transmission Gully roading works at Pauatahanui, Porirua. Many Australian staff due to return from their days off had decided to quit rather than be quarantined in New Zealand.

Agency spokesman Andy Knackstedt confirmed the halt covered all projects including the likes of the billion-dollar Transmission Gully and the $330 million northern section of the Kāpiti expressway in the Wellington region.

﻿READ MORE:

* November deadline for Gully

* Gully route now a billion dollar baby

* Finish date pushed back

Gliddon said the decision would impact on the timelines for some projects but the effects on specific projects would not be known for some time.

Ross Giblin Work at the northern end of Transmission Gully, near Paekakariki.

He said critical highway maintenance work and emergency work would continue, and staff would be maintained in traffic control operations centres, to ensure the state highway network remained safe for essential travel.

"Our immediate focus is on ensuring the health and safety of workers and the wider community during this very difficult time."

It followed reports of a mass exodus of Australian staff from Transmission Gully work, heading home while they still can.

NZTA The Transmission Gully motorway north of Wellington is due to open in late 2020.

One Transmission Gully contractor, who did not wish to be named, said work was likely to be delayed anyway because staff had been leaving "in droves".

Many Australian staff due to return from their days off had decided to quit rather than be quarantined in New Zealand. They were on a two-weeks on, four-days off roster.

Of the ones that did return, many drove their work trucks to the airport and headed home rather than face quarantine, the contractor said.

Ross Giblin Transmission Gully, planned in one form or another for about a century, was initially expected to open next month - then, pre-coronavirus, was planned to open by November.

"A lot of these guys have young families so just wanted to get back to them. It is a mass exodus of people," he said.

The Peka Peka to Ōtaki section of the Kāpiti expressway was initially expected to open this year but was now planned to open early next year.

Transmission Gully, planned in one form or another for about a century, was initially expected to open next month - then, pre-coronavirus, was planned to open by November.

Ross Giblin The NZ Transport Agency has already announced delays in the opening of Transmission Gully.

After this date late penalties would kick in for the contracted builder, including a $10m penalty if the road is not opened by December 18.

Construction began in 2015 on the 27 kilometre-long road, connecting Linden in north Wellington to just north of Paekākāriki on the Kāpiti Coast​.

Once both sections are opened there will be four lanes running continuously from north of Ōtaki to the Terrace Tunnel, in central Wellington.

The $650m first section of the Kāpiti expressway opened in 2017.