Coronavirus: First day of school now off

There is a brand new Hot Wheels school bag on our bench.

It was awaiting to go around the shoulder of our just-turned 5-year-old when he started school on Tuesday.

You know the drill. Cheesy photo by the front door or front gate.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Tahu, 5, who was due to start school on Tuesday blows out a candle on his cake.

But instead those photos won't be happening, and we'll quietly put the bag away in the cupboard.

With Monday being Otago Anniversary Day (happy birthday too, I guess), I had the pleasure of burning-off the energy of my two boys.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Tahu, 5, who was due to start school on Tuesday, looks anxious after the Prime Minister gave her latest update.

That included a mountain bike ride, kicking a football around, and then sitting around the old laptop to hear an announcement that would change our world.

The 5-year-old, who had his birthday on Wednesday, immediately sensed what Jacinda Ardern was saying.

"I'm not going to school."

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Tahu, 5, at his early childhood graduation last week.

Yes, you and tens of thousands of others.

While disappointed, he understood that closing schools - and effectively New Zealand - would help those in our community.

That included his grandparents, other family members and friends.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff We flagged the supermarkets to go to the skateboard park on Otago Anniversary Day.

On Monday afternoon we saw massive lines snake through the supermarket, and we decided to go to the skate park.

​It was a good decision, we had the park to ourselves and within an hour the sky above Dunedin turned grey and the heavens opened.

Sometimes life is about taking those moments.

Let's do that cheesy first day of school photo by the front door, I think our respective families would appreciate that.