Coronavirus: Where can you get tested for the virus?

New Zealand has the ability to test up to 1500 samples a day for the novel coronavirus, but where can you get tested?

Community testing facilities are being set up all around the country.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said all district health boards (DHBs) have plans in place for activating community-based assessment centres, and can activate these plans in just 24 hours.

The centres "are designed to take the load off general practice teams and emergency departments and reduce exposure risk for healthcare workers in other walk-in care locations".

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Carterton council staffer confirmed as positive case of Covid-19

* Coronavirus: Waikato community testing centres to start tomorrow in Hamilton

* Coronavirus: Virus testing centre planned for old netball pavilion

* Coronavirus: Testing for virus rolling out across New Zealand

The make up of these facilities was dependent on the DHB. The spokesperson said they could be drive-thru or walk-in testing centres.

Northland DHB has seven facilities set up, most of which are already open and accepting samples. These are in Whangarei, Dargaville, Kaitaia Hospital, Kerikeri, Kaikohe, Kawakawa, and Rawene. The centre at Dargaville is set to open on Wednesday at 8.30am. Referrals aren't needed for these testing centres, however, only people presenting symptoms will be tested, a spokesperson confirmed.

In Auckland, the Tāmaki Health/White Cross medical facility was operating three at Airport Oaks Local Doctors, St Lukes White Cross, and Henderson White Cross Surgical Care. Shorecare Northcross is another facilities in Auckland. An additional seven are said to be opening in the near future.

BRADEN FASTIER Health professionals test patients at the Covid-19 community based assessment centre in Tahunanui, Nelson.

There is a testing centre set up at Hamilton's Claudelands Events Centre, and another at Hastings Health Centre's old building, set up by the Hawke's Bay DHB.

Five testing facilities have been set up by MidCentral DHB in the Tararua, Horowhenua, Manwatu, Palmerston North and Otaki regions, according to chief executive Kathryn Cook. It also had mobile testing units that could be deployed to help people having difficulty travelling to the sites.

In the Wellington region, referral-only testing sites have been erected in Strathmore and Kilbirnie by the Capital and Coast, Hutt Valley and Waiarapa DHBs. Access is being managed through Healthline and they have been purposefully set up in areas with vulnerable populations, a spokesperson said.

ELAINE THOMPSON/AP Testing facilities are opening all over the country to accommodate people who are showing symptoms and may have been at risk of contracting coronavirus. (File photo)

A testing centre has also been set up at Waikato Hospital.

Whanganui District Health Board has opened three facilities across the region - at Whanganui Hospital, Gonville Health and Te Oranganui. They don't require referrals and will test people, as necessary, following health assessments. A spokesperson from the DHB said there are more sites in the pipeline.

Taranaki DHB has four testing sites set up in New Plymouth, Waitara, Opunake and Hawera. Additional facilities in New Plymouth and Hawera will be erected by the end of the week. Operating hours will be adjusted based on demand.

The former Suburban Club building in Tahunanui​, Nelson has been turned into the largest coronavirus assessment centre in the top of the South Island. People could drive in and would be screened from their car by a nursing team.

A community testing centre has opened close to Christchurch Hospital. Others would be set up "across the community" as required.

Centres have been opened in Dunedin and Invercargill by Southland DHB, and another is planned for Queenstown. The DHB is assessing whether more locations across the region are required.

Tairāwhiti District Health Board has swab centres in Gisborne, at the Three Rivers Medical Centre carpark, on the East Coast at Te Puia Hospital, and at Te Karaka next to Waikohu Medical Centre. These three centres aren't open to anyone wanting a test, Hauora Tairāwhiti chief medical officer Anne Kolbe said people needed to meet the criteria and be referred by the Healthline or their GP.

Key information: Sign up to get Stuff's daily coronavirus situation report email newsletter. It's a quick summary of the essential updates from New Zealand and around the world on Covid-19.

Who can get tested?

Criteria set out by the Ministry of Health around who can be tested is still in place. People who don't meet this criteria will not be tested.

These are: clinical symptoms in people who have travelled overseas or had close or casual contact with a suspected, probable or confirmed case of coronavirus within 14 days of the onset of symptoms. Clinical criteria includes a temperature (38 degrees Celsius or over), or any acute respiratory infection with at least one of the following: shortness of breath, cough or sore throat, with or without fever.

Health workers with moderate or severe pneumonia are eligible for testing, irrespective of any international travel. A Northland DHB spokesperson explained routine testing of people in good health isn't helpful and will "create a false sense of security".

"Just because you test negative today, doesn't mean you won't get Covid-19 and test positive another day. If you become unwell within 14 days of returning from overseas or being exposed to someone with Covid-19 you should come back to be tested."

Health staff doing the testing are advised to apply clinical judgment for someone who did not quite meet the current criteria due to the ongoing challenge of the current situation.

The ministry spokesperson confirmed swabs will be taken from everyone who needs to be tested.

All medical centres and GPs will still be able to collect test samples for Covid-19 testing, if necessary.

123rf Criteria set out by the Ministry of Health around who can be tested is still in place. People who don't meet this criteria will not be tested. (File photo)

Why are there pop-up testing sites?

The sites have been set up to try and alleviate the pressure put on doctor's surgeries and hospitals around the country.

According to the Ministry of Health they will also "reduce exposure risk for healthcare workers in other walk-in care locations".

What do I do if I think I need to be tested?

If you have noticed symptoms similar to those associated with coronavirus, Healthline should be your first point of call.

They will be able to help determine whether a test is necessary.

Healthline can be reached on 0800 358 5453.

Can I go to the doctor to be tested?

All medical centres and GPs will still be able to collect test samples, if necessary, or direct people to their nearest testing centre, the ministry spokesperson said. But you should call Healthline or your doctor before showing up at the surgery.