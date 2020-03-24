Coronavirus: Passenger ferry extension sought ahead of Level 4 lockdown

The national shipping federation has asked the Government to allow ferry services to continue after Level 4 lockdown on Wednesday so people can serve Coronavirus isolation at home.

Passenger ferries will stop along with all other non-essential services from 11.59pm on Wednesday, following Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's announcement on Monday, intended to halt the virus before community transmission gets out of control.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Traffic queues at the entrance to Picton on State Highway 1 on Tuesday morning.

People flocked to the ferry terminals in the hours that followed the announcement, queueing overnight for the handful of remaining ferry crossings in a bid to get across the Cook Strait before lockdown.

New Zealand Shipping Federation executive director Annabel Young said she asked the Government to consider an exemption for ferry services beyond the Wednesday night deadline.

"We are engaging with the Government - and there is a formal process to it - but we have asked if there could be an extension to that deadline," Young said on Tuesday afternoon.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF People flocked to Picton's ferry terminal in the hours after Wednesday's lockdown was announced, whether they had a booking or not.

A speedy decision was essential, and not just because passengers needed to get home urgently, she said.

"We need to know sooner than later because the ferries need to have a certain number of staff per passenger.

"A lot of the hospitality staff are contractors, and we don't want to pay them out when we don't need them any more, only to find we have to bring them back later."

Ardern touched on the issue in her public address on Tuesday afternoon, saying the Government was taking a "common sense approach" to such matters.

"We'll make sure that people can get home if they are at a ferry terminal, or get a flight if the only way they can get home from Dunedin to Auckland is by air travel, we will work calmly and sensibly through all these issues as we go," Ardern said.

"But I simply wasn't willing to wait until we could answer every single question on some of these logistical challenges before we moved into Level 4. Every day we waited would have been more time that Covid-19 could have spread through our community. So we will work through these issues as we transition."

Campervans and cars started arriving in Picton on Monday night, just hours after the impending Level 4 upgrade was announced.

Waikawa retiree Annette Best said she was "absolutely gobsmacked" to find "well over 50" campervans parked around Nelson Square, the large roundabout on State Highway 1 near the ferry terminal, about 11.30pm on Monday.

The Picton ferry terminal was so congested police were called in on Tuesday morning, asking the crowd to disperse. Many people queued did not even have bookings for the ferry.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Richard Hermans waits at the Picton ferry terminal.

Domestic flights would also stop when lockdown starts on Wednesday, however overseas visitors and tourists can use domestic air travel to get to an international airport to fly home.

The Government asked travellers not to go to airports unless they had a ticket. Instead, travellers should contact a travel agent or airline directly, or contact their country's embassy.

