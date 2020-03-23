Coronavirus: Blood donors urged to continue amid lockdown

PM Jacinda Ardern told the public to ‘support others’ after she announced the Covid-19 alert level will raise to level four in 48 hours.

The New Zealand Blood service is urging healthy donors to keep donating blood as the country goes into lockdown over coronavirus.

Blood donation services, including donor centres and mobile donor services, will remain open at alert levels 3 and 4, having been classified as an essential service.

Blood donation is "absolutely necessary" for New Zealand's health service, Chief Medical Officer New Zealand Blood Service Dr Sarah Morley said.

Countries further ahead in the pandemic, such as the United States, had experienced severe shortages of blood donation - to the point where emergency blood drives were needed, Morley said.

"We don't want to get to that point."

New Zealand had experienced a drop in the number of blood donations a couple of weeks ago, but donations had risen again and were now looking stable, Morley said.

In the week of March 13, the New Zealand Blood Service recorded cancellations and no-shows up by 30 per cent.

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF The New Zealand Blood Service has told donors it is safe to go to the clinics to donate blood.

New Zealand Blood Service Communications Manager Asuka Burge previously told Stuff a drop off in blood might see the number of elective surgeries cut to reduce blood demand.

Morley said blood donations were "life-saving", and if they dried up it would put medics and patients under extreme pressure.

Cancer treatment, intensive care, these are all things will continue while Covid-19 is ongoing - these patients often need blood given to them to keep them safe and alive, Morley said.

"In many ways donating blood is more important than it's ever been."

Blood only has a shelf-life of 35 days so the service is unable to stockpile it for a long-period of time, and about 80 New Zealanders need blood or blood products every day.

Morley anticipated people would be concerned about leaving the house in alert level 4, but assured people it was the "right thing to do", and considered to be essential travel.

Going to an appointment was safe, Morley said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Countries such as the United States had experienced a significant drop in blood donations during the pandemic, forcing emergency blood drives there.

"We are being very careful with how we run our sessions - we are providing enough space for physical distancing, making extra hand gels available to patients and every person who comes through the door will be asked the relevant questions."

Any donor who was not feeling well must cancel their appointment and re-book in 1-4 weeks time, Morley said.

There is no evidence that the virus is transmissible by blood transfusion, she said.

People can book an appointment to donate by visiting the NZ Blood website, or by calling 0800 448 325.

A four week deferral has been introduced for any donors who have been in contact with a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19, and any donors who have had the virus must wait four-weeks free from symptoms before they can give blood.

