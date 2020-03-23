Coronavirus: Countdown to roll out floor markings for customers to keep safe distances

Supermarkets like Countdown will be open throughout the battle against the coronavirus epidemic, and are calling for customers to keep cool heads.

Retailer Countdown says it supports the Government's coronavirus lockdown decision and will unfurl new floor markings to highlight physical distancing guides.

On Monday afternoon, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the country's Covid-19 alert system would be raised immediately, and raised again after 48 hours to its maximum.

The Level 4 measures to be implemented from 11.59pm Wednesday will put New Zealand effectively into a lockdown of non-essential goods and services in a bid to save thousands of lives.

Countdown managing director Natalie Davis on Monday evening confirmed the company's supermarkets will stay open.

"We are a proud food-producing nation and all New Zealanders can be assured that there is no risk to the food supply," Davis said on Monday,

MYTCHALL BRANSGROVE/STUFF Countdown's national boss says the supermarket chain will be open throughout the Level-4 coronavirus alert stage.

"We're working closely with all our supplier partners and feeding the local market is collectively our first priority."

Davis said essential products would be prioritised and the company would have "every truck on the road possible".

Davis reiterated earlier calls for people to keep their heads and refrain from panic-buying.

"There is no need to stock up and for every extra item you buy, someone else goes without."

Social distancing or physical distancing is employed as a weapon against the spread of coronavirus, and Davis said customers should use their trolleys "as a distance guide".

The ability of coronavirus to spread and infect rapidly is one reason social distancing and self-isolation measures have been deployed worldwide.

Countdown would have new floor markings in place from midday Tuesday, at checkouts to maintain distance.

"We'll also be putting up posters across the store to provide our customers and teams helpful tips to minimise physical contact with others," Davis added.

The company will also recommend people use payWave card technology if possible, and wash their hands properly before entering stores.

"We will also continue our strict hygiene processes and cleaning in stores," Davis added.

"We are currently prioritising online delivery windows for existing online shopping customers over 70, and are working hard to expand this to other vulnerable customers who need this service for health reasons or because they are unable to get into our stores," she added.

Davis asked customers to be kind to Countdown staff, who were working "incredibly hard under difficult circumstances".

Multiple healthcare professionals and public health experts including epidemiologists called on the Government over the weekend to escalate the fight against Covid-19.