Coronavirus: What stores and services are still open during lockdown?

Most liquor stores and The Warehouse are out but dairies are in when New Zealand enters level 4 of the Government's coronavirus alert system at 11.59pm on Wednesday night.

The move to threat level 4 means that from then everyone will have to stay at home.

Kiwis are not able to go to work unless they're considered an "essential worker". All non-essential businesses - restaurants and bars - are to close.

The Government on Tuesday night gave further guidance as to what were essential services, which could remain open.

* Dairies to stay open, with 'one-in one-out' rule

* The Warehouse to shut, some big-box retailers open to trade customers

* Food delivery prohibited, except meals on wheels and delivery of food not pre-cooked

* Liquor stores closed, unless within a Licensing Trust Area and with 'one-in one-out' rule

* Self-service laundries can stay open, two-metre physical distancing to be enforced·

* Retirement villages are included

MBIE deputy chief executive Paul Stocks said: "Only the businesses absolutely essential to ensure the necessities of life, like supermarkets and pharmacies, can stay open. If in doubt, the business premises should be closed.

"We are ready to change the list if necessary. If we discover there are essential services that have not been made available we will react to that as we go."

ESSENTIAL WORKERS

Who is considered an essential worker?

There are 15 sectors deemed to include essential services.

Supermarket workers, pharmacists, teachers, doctors and nurses, ambulance officers, police officers, Defence Force personnel and journalists are all counted as essential workers.

A list of essential workers, found on the government's Covid-19 website, also includes accommodation providers that are required for people in self-isolation or quarantine, staff at the border, and people working in courts and the justice system.

Essential businesses and those that support them will continue to provide necessities for everyone in New Zealand.

This means food, healthcare, energy, internet, waste collection and financial support will always be available. They must have health measures and contact tracing in place to operate.

Physical distancing measures require business staff and the public to stay 2 metres apart, hand hygiene and cleaning must be maintained. Keeping full details of guests, and keeping people away if they are sick is required.

FOOD AND SHOPPING

Can I buy and order groceries?

Grocery stores are essential services and will remain open. The Prime Minister has repeatedly urged people not to flood supermarkets.

Primary industries, including food and beverage production and processing, will still be operational during the level 4 shutdown period.

Food distributors, such as people who work in supermarkets, will be expected to keep showing up to work.

What about restaurants, bars and cafes?

These are considered non-essential. At level 3 and 4 all non-essential businesses must close.

All bars, restaurants, cafes, gyms, cinemas, pools, museums, libraries, playgrounds and any other place where the public congregate must close their face to face function.

Will my food be delivered?

Freight and courier drivers are also considered essential workers as they transport and deliver food.

It's understood grocery food deliveries - such as My Food Bag and Hello Fresh - are considered as essential and will continue as long as the food is not pre-cooked.

A statement from Fed - another pre-prepared food service - said that it was an essential service and was still delivering. "All of our deliveries will be contactless and drivers will be gloved."

Food delivery businesses will of course be dealing with their own customer demand, which likely has increased during the Covid-19 situation in New Zealand.

Can I still order takeaways?

Currently some takeaway services are running, but when level 4 kicks in, all takeaway services must close their operations.

So by Thursday March 26, there will be no takeaway food options available to New Zealanders.

Can I order McDonald's? What about Uber Eats?

No. Some retailers had earlier been insisting they would be able to keep sending out food but "for clarity, every restaurant, café and bar must close all aspects of their operation, including delivery," Stocks said.

"Food delivery services like Uber Eats and Deliver Easy pose a risk to human health. We cannot guarantee every kitchen operates strict food preparation controls or that everyone who works in a kitchen is well. Evidence overseas suggests the virus has been spread via poor food hygiene practices, so it's a real risk we have to eliminate.

"Delivery of food that is not pre-cooked will be allowed under strict health conditions. Many New Zealanders now receive their food via a delivery company and are in effect no different to a supermarket delivery option.

Can I take my children to the grocery store?

There aren't any set rules around this, and realistically some parents may have to. However, people should remember social distancing and hygiene rules apply.

NIKKI MACDONALD/STUFF Some supermarket shelves were stripped after the announcement New Zealand was going into a four-week lockdown.

Are liquor stores open?

Liquor stores are being treated as other non-essential retail outlets and must close.

Wine and beer however will continue to be sold at supermarkets.

"The only exception to this are Licencing Trust Areas where there is nowhere else to purchase alcohol. These stores must operate a 'one-in one-out' policy," Stocks said.

"We are doing further work on online ordering of non-food products for home delivery to see if this type of retail can be conducted safely. We will update advice on this once further decisions are made.

Are dairies open?

Dairies can continue to operate, but there are rules. They must observe strict physical distancing rules for customers, the Government said.

"Dairies provide basic food items like bread and milk to people close to where they live, especially the elderly who may not be able to get to a supermarket. However, they will need to operate a strict 'one-in one-out' policy and they won't be allowed to sell food prepared on the premises.

"If any dairy breaks the rules, we will shut it down. If there is evidence of systemic abuse, we will remove them from the essential services list.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Pharmacies are allowed to stay open during the four-week lockdown.

The Warehouse will close

The Warehouse initially said its stores would remain open as an essential service like supermarkets, with safety rules in place.

At a government press conference, officials then cast doubt on the plan and urged companies to be cautious of making such claims.

Stocks has now confirmed it will have to close.

"Unfortunately the Warehouse needs to close its shops. Leaving them open to the general public creates too high a risk of further spreading the virus," he said.

"Covid-19 alert level 4 is not business as usual and means there will be significant restrictions on what New Zealanders are able to purchase. However, these changes are essential to stop the spread of the virus."

Some big retailers will be open - but only for trade

Stocks said "big box" retailers like Bunnings, Placemakers and Mitre 10 can stay open - but to trade customers for essential purposes only.

"These retailers play an important part in the construction supply chain, but they cannot sell goods to the general public."

The Government said businesses that are a critical part of the supply chain for essential services are also able to continue operating, but must do so in a way that is safe.

"For example, if you make chemicals that are needed for our waste water plants, then we need you to keep operating at the minimum level required", Stocks said.

SCHOOLS AND CHILDCARE

Are any schools still open?

Schools and early education centres have been ordered to close to most students from Monday afternoon - the only exception around this is for the children of essential workers.

Under level 3, the children of essential workers – like doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers and police - are still able to go to school or early childhood centres on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Then for these families, schools will also be closed from the end of Wednesday.

Many students have been sent home with distance learning. The school holidays will be brought forward to be captured in this month-long closure.

DARREN BEVAN/STUFF Supermarkets are allowed to stay open and people are asked not to crowd them and remember social distancing rules.

What about universities?

Universities have now closed. Many universities have already began holding virtual lectures for students now learning from home.

Can I get a babysitter?

This is a grey area but technically no. Self-isoltion means you must stay home with just those around you. People are allowed outdoors for exercise but must maintain social distancing rules - a two metre distance from others.

You can self-isolate with family members though. For example, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is self-isloating with her daughter, partner and her parents for additional help.

Can I take the kids to the playground?

No, playgrounds are classed as an area where people congregate and so are off-limits.

TRANSPORT AND HOLIDAYS

Can I catch a domestic flight?

Those arriving in New Zealand need to go straight to the address they are self-isolating at, preferably in a private car.

For domestic flights, people have until Friday to get to where they need to be. Physical distancing is required on these flights.

Can I still get road assistance?

An email from AA says that it hopes to continue providing AA Roadservice and AA Home Response assistance as essential services after Wednesday, and are currently seeking confirmation from the government that these services will be allowed to continue.

However, all AA sites nationwide, including AA Centres, AA Auto Centres and AA Vehicle Inspection sites are now closed. AA's driving school and courses have been temporarily suspended.

Are mechanics open?

Some mechanics are expected to shut up shop for the lockdown duration.

However the government website states that any entity providing services to keep vehicles operational for essential work purposes (eg vehicle testing, mechanics, tyre services) will remain open.

What about service stations?

Yes - service stations will remain open and will be supplied.

Can I still catch public transport?

Public transport including trains and buses will not generally be available after midnight Wednesday.

Public transport and regional air travel is going to be restricted to "those involved in essential services and freight" once the lockdown kicks in.

But domestic flights and ferries will still operate to take people home until Friday due to demand.

Transport is available to those working in essential services, for medical reasons, or to move essential goods – including ferry services between the North and South Island.

It's understood someone should be able to catch a bus to their local supermarket for essential items, or to try and visit their doctor. But these transport options are not for someone to simply use to go their friend's house, for example.

ETHAN MCARTHUR/UNSPLASH Travel is now limited.

Bus timetables may also vary depending on council areas. In Wellington, at least, parking will be free during the alert period of level 4.

The New Zealand Government is asking everyone to limit their movement around the country to help contain Covid-19.

Taxi drivers and rideshare services however are considered essential services and will continue.

Visitors and tourists in New Zealand will be able to buy a ticket to leave the country, but should not show up at an airport without a booking.

People who are feeling unwell, particularly people with flu-like symptoms, are asked not to travel at all.

You can still leave home in a car, of course. Jacinda Ardern said people will be expected to stay local when leaving the home, whether going for a walk or shopping at the supermarket.

I have an Airbnb or a cottage escape booked, can I still go?

This is not advised. Kiwis are being told to limit travel and self-isolate at home.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF The New Plymouth CBD on the final day of alert 3.

SERVICES

Will my post be delivered?

Yes. NZ Post will deliver mail and courier drivers will continue making deliveries as they are considered to be essential services.

Will there be builders available?

Building and construction workers will carry on working on essential services, critical services, or in cases where they're needed to maintain human health or safety.

Meaning if your roof is taken off by a gust of wind, a builder would presumably be allowed to fix it. Electricians, telco workers, internet providers, and the media will still be able to go to work.

Can I finish renovating?

If you're at home in self-isloation and are in the midst of renovating, there's no reason why you can't work on it - but you may be limited in what you can do.

Hardware stores, such as Bunnings or Mitre 10, will not be open to the general public.

Are retirement homes still open?

Retirement villages are included as essential services.

If my cat gets sick, can I go to the vet?

Veterinarians are considered an essential service. The government's website states that an entity providing veterinary services will remain available.

As well as any entity whose closure would jeopardise the maintenance of animal health or welfare standards (including the short-term survival of a species).

The SPCA has said it will also remain open.

Can I donate blood?

Yes - considering you meet all the established criteria. Blood donations are considered an essential service and there's a need for donations.

The NZ Blood Service website states that: "Travelling to donate blood is classified as essential travel".

Will my rubbish still be collected?

Rubbish and recycling is classified as an essential service and should continue.

Can I use the laundrette?

Self-service laundries can stay open, as long as two-metre physical distancing is enforced.

RECREATION AND EXERCISE

Can I see a movie or borrow a book?

No. Cinemas, museums, libraries, playgrounds and any other place where the public congregate must close their face to face function.

Can I go to the gym or the swimming pool?

No, all gyms and pools will be closed.

Can I go for a walk/run?

Yes. Those self-isolating are allowed out to go for a walk, run, or bike ride. Exercise is also good for people's mental health.

Staying at home is meant to reduce the transmission of the virus and, for it to work, you are asked to only have contact with the people you live with.

If you want to talk to a friend, call them. If you want to talk to a neighbour, do it over the fence. Drop off groceries to your grandma, but keep a 2-metre distance for her safety.

Ardern said this did not mean you cannot leave your house.

"You can leave your home for fresh air, a walk, exercise. To take your children outside. But remember the simple principle. It must be solitary," she said.

And the rules are flexible, or at least yet to be clarified, to account for some family situations. Children would not be barred from travelling between the homes of separated parents, for instance.

Can I go tramping, camping or hunting?

The New Zealand Mountain Safety Council is advising everyone to put their hiking and hunting trips - especially overnight trips - aside for now.

"Our message to everyone is simple: stay at home, stay out of the backcountry, put the trip plans on ice and save them for another day," said chief executive Mike Daisley.

"We will all have plenty of opportunities to enjoy our wonderful country once this is over, we all want New Zealanders to stay safe and healthy."

DOC has closed campsites and huts.

Short walks in your local area are acceptable.