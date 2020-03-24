Coronavirus lockdown: Air New Zealand asking no shows to cancel flights so others can get on

PM Jacinda Ardern told the public to ‘support others’ after she announced the Covid-19 alert level will raise to level four in 48 hours.

Air New Zealand is putting wide body jets on some domestic routes and pleading for "no show" customers to cancel their flights so Kiwis desperate to get home can take their place instead.

Air New Zealand has added extra capacity to its domestic network following the Prime Minister's announcement on Monday that the country would move to alert level four, putting a ban on domestic travel for everyone except essential workers and freight.

Now the national carrier is pleading for customers who hold tickets but don't intend to travel anymore to cancel their flights so their seat can go to someone who is trying to get home.

SUPPLIED Air New Zealand is putting larger planes on some routes to get desperate Kiwis home before a four-week lock down begins on Wednesday.

"This will allow New Zealanders seeking to return home to do so prior to the country moving to alert level four," a spokesman said.

Some flights over the next few days are showing as "full", however many of those seats belonged to passengers who will be "no shows". The seats cannot not be re-assigned to another passenger until they are freed up by being cancelled.

The airline is putting larger jets on some domestic routes in an attempt to get as many people home as soon as possible.

So far Air New Zealand has put more than 20 extra flights on over the next two days and added capacity on six routes.

Its Dreamliner aircraft, usually reserved for long haul international routes, is repeatedly flying between Auckland and Christchurch on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The spokesman said Air New Zealand was working to put on as many "ad hoc" flights domestically as possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He thanked customers for their patience and asked people to be kind to staff on the phones, at airports and on aircraft.

Air New Zealand chief revenue officer Cam Wallace said: "We are aware that many students are attempting to get back to home-base.

"We are working fast to get more seats into the market for the next 24 hours."

A social distancing policy the airline has adopted to stop the spread of Covid-19 has restricted the load factors it's been able to fly.

Wallace said in a tweet Air New Zealand staff were working on what its domestic schedules would be for the weeks ahead.

"I will let you know when we are ready to confirm it.....a time to be nimble!"

An update on Air New Zealand's travel alerts page said it would continue to operate services beyond Wednesday for essential services however, its schedule would be significantly reduced.

"No shows" on international flights are also being asked to let the airline know.

Customers who do cancel their flights will get a credit or refund, the spokesman said.