Customers queue outside Taranaki supermarket as lockdown looms

Pak'nSave New Plymouth restock their shelves for the final day at alert level 3.

Queues of customers began lining up outside a Taranaki supermarket on Tuesday morning as the country prepares for a four-week coronavirus lockdown.

Shoppers flooded supermarkets, bottle stores and petrol stations region-wide on Monday afternoon, minutes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the historic announcement to immediately move New Zealand to alert level-3, and at 11.59pm on Wednesday step it up to alert level-4, which requires all non-essential businesses to close.

The shutdown will run for four weeks, with all indoor and outdoor gatherings banned and everyone not working in essential services asked to remain in their home.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Queues of shoppers formed outside New Plymouth's Pak 'n Save before opening on Tuesday morning.

Just before 8am on Tuesday, Peter Melody, owner of New Plymouth's Pak 'n Save supermarket, said there were already about 100 customers lining up outside the door and he was expecting a hectic few days.

"Absolutely, we think that the next few days are going to be critical," Melody said.

"We are as prepared as we can be."

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Teams of staff at Pak 'n Save New Plymouth restock shelves to prepare for the anticipated extra demand as the country enters four weeks lockdown.

Staff began restocking shelves at midnight to prepare for the rush and Melody said they had a good supply of most items except for flour and hand sanitiser, which were both in hot demand nationwide, so there was no need to panic buy.

"We have got a lot of that (hand sanitiser) on back order, but, of course, every single supermarket and every other business is trying to get hold of it as well, so it's like gold.

"We would prefer if they just came in and shop as they normally would and there will be a few things that you might not be able to buy but that's just the nature of the situation right now."

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Staff at Pak 'n Save New Plymouth are working around the clock to keep shelves stocked.

Supermarkets are considered an essential service, like medical centres and pharmacies, and will remain open during the isolation period, and Melody said extra precautions would be taken including installing Perspex screens at checkouts.

"We have got a responsibility as a food provider but obviously our responsibility is to keep our staff as safe as possible at the same time as well as our customers."

While the store's opening hours were 8am to 10pm, staff would be almost working around the clock, in three shifts, to ensure things ran smoothly.

"We try to fill as much as possible outside of store hours. It's a safety issue with less customer staff contact.

"Then obviously we have to maintain it during the day."

Melody said all checkouts would be open and there were no plans to restrict the number of customers inside the store.

"If you don't have queues then that helps with the social distancing."