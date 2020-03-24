Coronavirus: Elderly in lockdown vulnerable to scammers, advocates say

As the nation prepares to go into lockdown, people are being urged to look out for scammers preying on the vulnerable.

Netsafe, South Canterbury elderly advocates and the police say scammers may use Covid-19 to target people and they reinforced online and phone safety messages.

International media has reported people taking advantage of the elderly in isolation due to the coronavirus, with scammers offering to do their shopping and stealing credit card numbers or taking cash without delivering the goods.

﻿Netsafe spokesperson Angela Boundy said a number of other scams had come to notice recently including fake websites selling medical-grade face masks, and emails and texts purporting to be from the the World Health Organisation, as well as unrealistic claims of oils and teas that could cure the virus.

"While the scams are different in nature, they all have a common theme in that they are trying to obtain personal information and financial details."

She said it was the same message as before the virus - people needed to protect their information that could be used to access bank accounts, to build a fake online presence or to impersonate the victim.

Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested, of Timaru, said there had been no recent reports of scammers, but advised people to be especially vigilant in the coming days and weeks.

"There are those unscrupulous types of people in the community who will play on fears at times like this," he said.

"People need to be vigilant, don't commit to anything on the phone. Get the details of the person who has contacted you and contact a family member before you commit to anything."

He also advised people to "never give out credit card numbers, bank details or passwords".

Timaru pensioner Erin Farrant said it was hard for elderly people to know who to trust.

If people offered to do shopping for them how would they know whether to trust them with their eftpos or credit card, she said.

She thought it would be better if supermarkets set up specific shopping hours for those aged over 70.

SeniorNet South Canterbury chair Dick Dodds said he had not heard of anyone in Timaru being scammed recently but advised older people to be extra vigilant and watch out for "ratbags".

Timaru Senior Citizens Association community support co-ordinator Robyn Baldwin said scammers were anticipated at this time as they were notorious for taking advantage of the vulnerable.

She said if the elderly were unsure of someone offering to help they should ring a family member, friend, trusted neighbour or caregiver.

"It is so easy to be fooled and people are very vulnerable now."

She said anyone could ring Timaru Senior Citizens if they needed help on 036877581.

﻿Being Careful

Netsafe warn people should never give any of the following information out to anyone they did not know on the phone or via email: