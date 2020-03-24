Coronavirus: New Zealanders start teddy bear hunt for kids during Covid-19 lockdown

﻿

SUPPLIED Teddy bears are showing up in windows across the country.

Teddy bears are popping up in windows around New Zealand homes as people come up with fun ideas to keep children entertained during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The idea, which has become popular all around the world during the Covid-19 pandemic, is aimed at brightening little spirits when they go for walks around their neighbourhood on a social-distanced scavenger hunt.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday that New Zealand will be going into alert level four at 11.59 on Wednesday, bringing the country into total lockdown except for those working in essential services.

The lockdown means schools and playgrounds are closed and parents are looking for ways to keep children entertained for the next four weeks.

The teddy bear hunt trend has caught on in suburbs in Auckland, Tauranga, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Wellington, Nelson, Christchurch and Dunedin.

The fun idea sprung up on Facebook in London, inspired by the Michael Rosen children's book We're Going on a Bear Hunt.

SUPPLIED Teddy bears are being propped up in windows and on top of mailboxes for those with long driveways.

New Zealand parents are spreading the word through social media and teddy bears are popping up on windows everywhere.

People can prop teddy bears in a window, visible from the road, and children or families on a walk can spot them without having to interact with others.

Those with long driveways were propping teddies on mailboxes.

Aleshia Rough from Weymouth in south Auckland said her whole neighbourhood was taking part.

The hunt was bringing people together and putting smiles on children's faces at the same time, she said.

"It's a pretty stressful time at the moment and the kids pick up on that energy, so to do something exciting like turn the neighbourhood into a teddy bear hunt is exciting for them," Rough said.

She said her six-year-old son misses school and his friends, and his parents working from home was "boring".

"But he is thrilled when he sees his friends' teddies at windows. After seeing a neighbour's teddy in their window, my four year old Daisy raced home to put her own teddy bears by the window too."

People have been posting bear hunt locations on a map on the NZ Bear Hunt Facebook page to make it easier for others to spot them.

SUPPLIED The teddy bear hunt is inspired by the Michael Rosen children's book We're Going on a Bear Hunt.

Eastern Bay of Plenty mum Kathleen Sanft said it was a great initiative for all Kiwis to get on board, even those without children.

"It's such a Kiwi thing to do, to look for ways to put smiles on peoples faces during trying times," Sanft said.

She had three children with autism and ADHD, and they were all looking forward to their afternoon walks for the teddy bear hunt.

"It's going to bring so much joy to everyone and it would be great for more communities to join in."

SUPPLIED Homes all across New Zealand are taking part in the social-distanced scavenger hunt.

The nationwide lockdown still allows solitary exercise and visiting of essential services.

People can still take children or dogs to a park or field for walks, as long as they maintain social distancing with others outside of their self-isolation groups.

East Auckland resident Heidi Humphrey said it's a great way to keep spirits lifted.

"Taking part because in times of the unknown you need to think creatively and come together as a community, this certainly does that."