Coronavirus: Sonny Bill Williams urges fans to take lockdown rules seriously

Sonny Bill Williams is based in the UK where he plays in the Super League for the Toronto Wolfpack.

Kiwi sports star Sonny Bill Williams has played his part to encourage people to follow the lockdown guidelines in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday that New Zealand would enter level 4 of the Covid-19 threat alert system at midnight on Wednesday, placing every New Zealander into lockdown for the next four weeks.

That prompted Williams, who is based in the UK where he plays for Super League club Toronto Wolfpack, to post a video on Twitter, urging his 900,000 followers not to take any unnecessary risks.

"In reality what's going on today, around the world, the last few weeks and months is really serious. I just want to send a message out there to say take this thing seriously," the All Blacks and Kiwis international said.

"Listen to the guidelines. Try and stay home when you can. I know everyone is in different situations."

Williams went on to praise health workers while making a special plea to "bulletproof" young people, who may think the coronavirus will not affect them.

"Also a massive shout out to the health workers out there that are putting their lives at risk and looking after us," he added. "To the youngsters out there who are thinking they are bulletproof, just imagine that someone you know, you love, that you cherish gets affected by this.

"Stay safe and God-willing this plays out sooner rather than later. Sending lots of love."

Williams joined Super League newcomers Toronto on a lucrative two-year deal this season and made a handful of appearances before the competition was postponed until at least April 3.

The Wolfpack were forced into lockdown mode last week after four players reported possible mild coronavirus symptoms.

Williams was not one of those affected.

"Been inundated with questions about health. Alhamdullilah we are fine and well atm [at the moment]," Williams tweeted last week. "Hold your close ones tight my friends."