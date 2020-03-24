Coronavirus: Wellington Phoenix return home after FFA postpones A-League season

Wellington Phoenix players were reunited with their families on Tuesday after Football Federation Australia hit pause on the A-League and allowed the team to come home before the country goes into lockdown.

After emerging as the last active sporting competition in Australia, FFA chief executive James Johnson announced the A-League was being postponed with immediate effect due to the restrictions put in place to stop the growth of Covid-19 on both sides of the Tasman.

The decision will be reviewed on April 22 but Johnson said the intention is to finish the 2019-20 season when it is safe to do so. He would not disclose whether there was a deadline in which the season must be completed by.

GETTY IMAGES Phoenix striker David Ball celebrates after scoring against Western United.

"We have had to unfortunately postpone the A-League, which effectively postpones football at all levels in Australia," Johnson said.

"Each time we've made these decisions there's been two points that have been at the centre of our decision-making. The first point has always been the well-being of our people, our community, our players, our fans and our staff.

"The second point is our civic duty as a code to be responsible citizens and help the Australian community and support the efforts to slow down the spread of the virus.

GETTY IMAGES Phoenix midfielder Matti Steinmann vies for possession with Victory's Elvis Kamsoba during their most recent match on March 15.

"The rationale for this decision remains the same. We were comfortable taking the initial decision to allow the league to proceed but we always did it on the understanding that this is an evolving virus, it's moving quickly and we need to be responsive at all times and we need to react quickly."

The Phoenix flew to Sydney last Wednesday in attempt to see out their remaining six games in Australia. They were six days into their 14-day quarantine when the FFA made the decision to postpone the competition.

"While we're disappointed at the postponement, the right thing to do now is to get everyone home to their loved ones during this unprecedented time of crisis," Phoenix general manager David Dome said.

"We didn't want to subject the players and staff to the risk of being stranded in Australia for an indefinite period of time.

"The players, staff and management were 100 per cent committed to doing the best it could this season and playing out as much of the season as was possible — their positive attitude and dedication is a tribute to them, as was as the support of the families, fans and the club's corporate partners."

Brilliant news that the @WgtnPhoenixFC are back home great for the families that have no doubt missed them.

Stay safe everyone. — Paul Ifill (@PaulIfill) March 24, 2020

By postponing the A-League, the FFA has offered the faintest glimmer of hope for the third-place Phoenix to dream of winning their first-ever A-League championship. They are just four points behind runners-up Melbourne City but have three games in hand.

"We're optimistic and we should be, I think, in these difficult circumstances," Johnson said. "It is a postponement. We want to ensure the players' mindframes are that the league will resume as soon as possible, but the reality is we don't know how this virus is going to move.

"It's been unpredictable, there's no certainty with how it's going to move and our decision to postpone is certainly in line with other leagues around the world."

While Australian players Luke DeVere, Reno Piscopo, Jaushua Sotirio and Brandon Wilson elected to stay put and be with their families, the Phoenix's five import players flew with the rest of the squad back to Wellington on Tuesday afternoon after receiving government assurances they would be allowed to re-enter the country.

They must now self-isolate for a further 14 days while in lockdown but players will be provided with individual training programmes in order to maintain fitness levels should the 2019-20 season resume.