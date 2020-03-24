South Canterbury shoppers spend up

Edwin Udy talks about shopping for groceries before the lockdown.

Spending levels have jumped in South Canterbury as unease over the impact of the Covid-19 illness spread through the region.

Electronic figures released by Paymark on Tuesday showed an 18.4 per cent jump in spending in South Canterbury when compared to the same week in 2019.

That equated to 400,000 transactions and a spend of $22.3 million in the week to Sunday as shoppers stocked up.

Figures for this week could be even higher as shoppers rushed to supermarkets on Monday following news that the country was headed for a Level 4 lock down for the next four weeks from midnight Wednesday.

MYTCHALL BRANSGROVE/STUFF Alison Dickson spent about $150 more than usual to ensure she is prepared for self isolation.

Timaru grandmother Alison Dickson was among the fewer shoppers out on Tuesday after the previous day's major panic buying.

Dickson said she had increased her weekly grocery shop on the weekend from about $300 to $500 in case family members had to self isolate and stay with her.

"I usually have a full freezer and cupboards for family members turning up."

She was a little disappointed soup mix had been sold out.

"It's all a bit uneblievable."

MYTCHALL BRANSGROVE/STUFF Bronwyn White and her children, Samuel Johnston, 5, and Chelsea Hartill, 16, wanted to stock up before the lockdown but were limited to two loaves of bread.

Winchester mother of two Bronwyn White ventured into Timaru as the Temuka supermarket had run out of bread, flour, toilet paper, baked beans and panadol.

White has crohns disease and her daughter Chelsea has leukemia so she wanted to have enough groceries to last a few weeks so she did not have to go out to re-stock.

"We both have compromised immune systems."

​Pak 'n Save had run out of flour and a few cleaning products while bread was limited two loaves per person as were some other high demand products.

"We go through one loaf a day."

She also has a five-year-old son who she will need to keep occupied as schools have shut.

"I will do baking and gardening with him. I don't think he will miss too much. We will do colouring in and write his name."

MYTCHALL BRANSGROVE/STUFF Edwin Udy and Jill Mader are worried about how they will get groceries when they confined.

Edwin Udy and Jill Mader were trying to get their groceries at Timaru's Pak 'n Save before locking down. They said they had added a few extra items to their usual weekly shop.

"We have to figure out how to self isolate and get supplies," Udy said.

The Countdown supermarket chain said on its website that it was prioritising essential products to get into its stores over other, non-essential products.

"We have every truck on the road possible, and every team member possible working to support our stores and online services. We repeat our earlier calls to please not panic, and to shop normally. There is no need to stock up and for every extra item you buy, someone else goes without."