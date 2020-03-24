Coronavirus: Test swabs cause 'sharp' pain but temporary, woman says

Lucy Zee was recently tested for coronavirus and her results are DUE to come back in the next few days.

"If the test comes back negative, then it eliminates my flight having coronavirus and gives health officials more information on this and, if it comes up positive, there's nothing I can do but try to get through it," Zee said.

The video producer has been in self-isolation since March 11 after returning from Melbourne. She had no symptoms but developed a tickle in her throat and chest pains on Sunday.

"I was cleaning out my room and there was a lot of dust and I was thinking about the sick lady I was sitting next to [on the plane]," Zee said.

"As I thought about it more, I thought 'oh shit, that lady was pretty sick'."

She contacted Healthline on Sunday evening and spoke to a nurse who encouraged her to get tested, especially when Zee told her about the person she sat next to.

After flying from Melbourne to Auckland, Zee went back home to Tauranga and was supposed to go back to Auckland to start a new job.

She made the decision to self-isolate early on, as cases in Australia at the time were on the rise.

Elaine Thompson/AP Current criteria for the tests are clinical symptoms in people who have travelled overseas or had close or casual contact with a suspected, probable or confirmed case of coronavirus within 14 days of the onset of symptoms (file photo).

"I haven't really shown any symptoms and didn't want to clog the system or use up a test kit but the nurse on Sunday said the more information they had, the better."

By Monday Zee was booked in for test in Tauranga. Driving up to the community testing facility she was greeted by a nurse in a white hazmat suit, an acrylic face mask and gloves.

"She was very lovely and had a sense of humour and told me the test was going to feel really uncomfortable," Zee said.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF A Ministry of Health spokesperson says testing centres have been designed to take the load off general practice teams and emergency departments (file photo).

In the car, Zee had both her nostrils swabbed and a throat swab.

The nose swab was like being scratched somewhere you should not be, she said.

The swab, which Zee got a glimpse of before closing her eyes during the test, was in a plastic sealed package - it was thin and the "length of a chopstick".

"It was a sharp, burning pain that made my eyes water and it definitely felt unnatural," she said.

SUPPLIED Video producer Lucy Zee was recently tested for coronavirus after sitting next to a sick person on a plane from Melbourne to Auckland.

"It was a scraping feeling but when the nurse took it out, the pain went away immediately.

"The pain is so temporary and I definitely would rather do this again twice than a Pap smear."

Although Zee arrived before the Government asked travellers to officially self-isolate for 14 days, she did not think people should take advantage of what might be seen as a "loophole".

"Even the slightest chance [of having Covid-19] should be more than enough to feel like you are a danger to people who are older or immunocompromised."

Community testing facilities have been set up all around the country as cases in New Zealand continue to rise.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said all district health boards (DHBs) have plans in place for activating community based assessment centres, and can activate these plans in just 24 hours.

The centres "are designed to take the load off general practice teams and emergency departments and reduce exposure risk for healthcare workers in other walk-in care locations".

Who can get tested?

Criteria set out by the Ministry of Health around who can be tested is still in place. People who don't meet this criteria will not be tested.

These are: clinical symptoms in people who have travelled overseas or had close or casual contact with a suspected, probable or confirmed case of coronavirus within 14 days of the onset of symptoms. Clinical criteria includes a temperature (38 degrees Celsius or over), or any acute respiratory infection with at least one of the following: shortness of breath, cough or sore throat, with or without fever.

Health workers with moderate or severe pneumonia are eligible for testing, irrespective of any international travel. A Northland DHB spokesperson explained routine testing of people in good health isn't helpful and will "create a false sense of security".

"Just because you test negative today, doesn't mean you won't get Covid-19 and test positive another day. If you become unwell within 14 days of returning from overseas or being exposed to someone with Covid-19 you should come back to be tested."

Health staff doing the testing are advised to apply clinical judgment for someone who did not quite meet the current criteria due to the ongoing challenge of the current situation.

The ministry spokesperson confirmed swabs will be taken from everyone who needs to be tested.

All medical centres and GPs will still be able to collect test samples for Covid-19 testing, if necessary.