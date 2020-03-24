Coronavirus: Thousands of stranded travellers left in limbo as airlines shut down

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says to slow the spread of the coronavirus in New Zealand everyone needs to do their part.

Tourists stranded in New Zealand and abroad are begging embassies, consulates and airlines for help as they desperately try to get home amid looming travel bans and global chaos over coronavirus.

The Government has urged Kiwis abroad to stay put where they are, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warning that as routes home are closed many will not make it back.

Thousands of travellers have been left in limbo as flights are cancelled and they struggle to get information from authorities.

KEVIN STENT Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned on Tuesday that some Kiwis will not make it home as international travel options shut down.

Many airlines are culling flights and suspending services as international transport hubs close their access and borders are shut, leaving people in a race to get home.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has told Kiwis overseas to remain where they are as options to get back to New Zealand diminish.

So-called "mercy flights" touted last week to bring people home are also increasingly doubtful, he suggested on Tuesday.

"We are reaching a point where the best option for most New Zealanders offshore is to shelter in place, by preparing to safely stay where they are," Peters said.

"The feasibility of Government-assisted departure flights is being considered, but there are no guarantees these will be possible in the extremely complex and rapidly changing global situation."

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Foreign Minister Winston Peters has urged Kiwis overseas to stay put where they are as international travel options shut down amid the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking at her daily coronavirus press conference, Ardern said it will simply not be possible for many Kiwis to return as transit hubs shut down, despite the Government's best efforts.

"Those links back to New Zealand are reducing, the ability to transit through countries to get here in some cases has dried up entirely.

"So yes we are working to deal with those who are returning in the safest way possible for all New Zealanders, but there are some who won't make it back…

"It is becoming harder, if not impossible, in some areas, but there were windows of opportunity that we have hoped New Zealanders would have used."

Temporary visas are also being automatically extended until late September, with travellers whose visas expire before April 1 allowed to remain if they are unable to leave the country.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF People desperate to get home are in limbo and begging for help as global travel shuts down.

The British High Commission has set up a registry for British nationals in New Zealand, providing them with regular updates and details of any flights that may become available.

High Commissioner Laura Clarke said on Twitter: "We recognise how stressful this is. We still don't have all the answers you need. But we are working on it and will be able to update you through this system."

1. To all 🇬🇧 nationals in NZ: we are setting up a way for you to register your details with @UKinNZ directly. That way we will know who is in need of assistance, and will be able to communicate with you directly. It will be live in the next few hours. — Laura Clarke (@LauraClarkeUK) March 23, 2020

As of noon on Tuesday there will be a further 48-hour extension of the window for international passengers leaving New Zealand to transit through Australian airports to other destinations, the High Commission told British travellers, saying it was contacting airlines to verify ongoing flight options.

Supplied Jill and Paul Masters, from Bristol in England, have struggled to get flights out of New Zealand amid the coronavirus crisis.

Tourists at Christchurch Airport were told there may be no more flights to Europe as Singapore and Hong Kong transit airlines have been shut and Dubai is to close imminently – potentially leaving them stranded for the next month.

Paul Masters and Jill Masters, from Bristol in England, are due to fly back to the UK on Saturday after a four-week holiday to New Zealand.

But their airline, Emirates, is shutting most flights from Wednesday, and the couple have been unable to contact the airline or the embassy.

They went to Christchurch Airport on Tuesday desperate for information, only to find the terminal nearly deserted and no-one from their airline to help.

"We talked to a guy from Singapore Airlines who said Dubai is closing and that there would be no flights to Europe through Singapore, Hong Kong or Dubai.

"Apparently the last flight went to Singapore last night [Monday]. There is no one here to talk to, and it looks like we could be stranded here."

Britons in New Zealand are appealing directly to the British embassy for help.

Snowboard instructor Lara Suleyman, from Kent in England, has set up a registry via Facebook for citizens trying to get home after growing frustrated at a lack of action by the British consulate.

Jill/Paul Masters People at Christchurch Airport on Tuesday were being directed to a noticeboard with numbers for embassies.

Around 750 had registered by Tuesday morning, posting their location in New Zealand and the number of travellers.

Suleyman wrote on Facebook: Doctors and nurses wanting to get home to help, parents in tears with their children stuck over here, cancer patients needing to get back to continue treatment – the numbers are growing – we all need to get home.





"Unlike most other countries, the UK consulate has not introduced any way to register that we are here and wanting to get home."

The UK Government is advising British nationals in New Zealand to contact their airline, travel provider and insurance company, telling them those who want to return home soon to "plan accordingly".



But that appears easier said than done.



Jill Masters said she had been unable to get through to the embassy or airline despite repeated calls.



"We're just a bit worried and upset because we can't get through to people, and we don't know how to help our situation."

At least 200 cadets from 12 different countries are also stuck at the L2 Airline Academy in Hamilton, a training centre for pilots.

"We are exploring options for getting them home or to stay if they wish," academy director Peter Stockwell said.

"We think we are going to end up with many staying with us, and we have a large accommodation centre to help them."

