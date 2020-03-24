Coronavirus: Taranaki DIY enthusiasts rush to stock up ahead of lockdown

Craig McDonald says he has four weeks to gib stop and paint three rooms.

Taranaki DIY enthusiasts are stocking up on paint and building supplies so they can make good use of the coronavirus lockdown.

Stratford ITM owner Kim Henry said the store had been inundated with people after the Government's announcement on Monday that New Zealand would move into lockdown from 11:59pm Wednesday.

"Stuff is just flying out the door. We are selling a lot of paint, decking timber, anything that people can use to keep themselves occupied," she said.

"Everyone is quite panicky about what they are going to do with themselves while they are stuck at home."

​While the store remained open, it was first in first served for stock, and they had been fielding requests from customers to put things aside for them, she said.

"We are in good spirits, having a good laugh with everyone."

She said the supplies would "help keep the community sane" in the coming weeks.

"We had one couple come in for two tubes of No More Gaps and a paintbrush. I said to his wife, 'surely to goodness he must have more to do than that'," Henry said.

Shannan Sorensen helps her mother Kim Henry at Stratford ITM to pack a customers order of building supplies ahead of the shutdown.

She and husband Mike will be moving house by themselves this weekend.

"We just built a house, it's not quite finished, but we have to move out this weekend, we'll have to move ourselves, there is nobody to help now."

"You have to look at the funny side," she said.

"We have lots to do, clean the old house out after we move and move into the new one, we'll need eight weeks, just to get stuff done."

Other building supplies stores around the region were also very busy.

In a statement, Mitre 10 New Zealand merchandise general manager Chris Fisher said there had been a significant increase in sales of DIY supplies at its store in Waiwhakaiho including paint, vegetable seedlings, cleaning products and batteries.

Mitre 10 Mega New Plymouth store manager Phillip Rose said he was still waiting to find out if the store could remain open during the lockdown.

"We will find out on Wednesday. We are prepared if we are allowed to trade and we are prepared to be closed. At this stage we will be trading tomorrow until 6pm."

In New Plymouth, Craig McDonald was stocking up on paint and gib stopping supplies on Tuesday, ready to get to work once the lockdown came into force.

"Bunnings was pretty chocka, pretty much everyone has the same idea," he said.

"We've got four weeks to finish three rooms, gib stopping and then painting," he said.

"We've been planning it for two years and since we can't go to work, we'll need something to do.

"These are scary times, it's a good way to keep your mind off it and not freak out too much."

Craig Hicks of Stratford had a shopping list of supplies for projects around his property at ITM in Stratford.

Craig Hicks of Stratford was hoping to get materials for building a deck if he could find them on Tuesday.

He has been busy building himself a flat inside his large shed because his home is rented out online.

"There's no B&B happening now so I am moving back into my house for now," he said.

"I'll be painting under the eaves of the house and there's a bit of painting to be done inside the house, and water blasting and I've got a lot of lawns to mow."