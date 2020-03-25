Coronavirus: Voucher website to save cafes and restaurants amid lockdown

Already reeling before the announcement of a nationwide lockdown some hospitality businesses are now worried about their long-term viability.

A scheme offering cafe and restaurant vouchers online that can be redeemed "when things return to normal," hopes to keep businesses afloat during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Well Foundation chairman and New Zealand Trade and Enterprise projects general manager, David Downs set up SOS Cafe on Monday, minutes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced new lockdown measures that meant all non-essential businesses, including hospitality services, had to close.

Downs said people could buy vouchers or gift cards for their local cafe and restaurant through the website, which could be redeemed "when this is all over".

The vouchers bought through the website were not refundable if the business goes bust, Downs said.

"Think of this as trying to increase the odds of their survival."

SUPPLIED David Downs says he set up a voucher website for cafes after feeling helpless following the Government's announcement to close all non-essential businesses.

"As a former small business owner I can empathise with these business owners who have massive overhead costs and will miss out on their revenue over these next few months," Downs said.

"When I watched the prime minister give her announcement I felt helpless, as I'm sure many people felt. I contacted a couple of cafes in my area and they were all keen to get this going."

New Zealand will move it Covid-19 response to level 4 at 11.59pm on Wednesday.

Downs said since most cafes had in-store loyalty programmes, the website aimed to create a centralised platform for businesses where customers could buy vouchers through soscafe.nz, and the money would be deposited to the business owners.

Vouchers and gift cards were valid for one year from purchase or six months from "when things returned to normal", Downs said.

BRUCE MERCER/STUFF Through the SOS Cafe website people can save their favourite cafe by buying vouchers that can be redeemed within a year.

"It's basically a way to get money to those businesses that need it now."

The website is hosted by Squarespace, and payments go through Stripe, which means Downs can not hold any card details.

On Monday the Government also removed a wage subsidy cap of $150,000 for businesses affected by the coronavirus, making larger firms also eligible to claim it for all their staff if they experience a 30 per cent monthly sales drop.

SOS Cafe's nationwide scheme had nine Auckland businesses from Downs' suburb Devenport signed up, and there was growing interest on social media, Downs said.

