Coronavirus: Brits stuck in New Zealand feel 'abandoned' by UK government

Eighteen-year-old Maya Reid is one of more than 850 Brits stuck in New Zealand, desperate to get home and calling on the UK government for help.

The teenager arrived at Auckland Airport at 3.30am on Tuesday in the hope of securing a ticket out after having two flights home cancelled due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

SUPPLIED Around 850 British nationals who are stranded in New Zealand amidst the Covid-19 outbreak feel 'abandoned' by their government. Queues of desperate travellers started forming outside Auckland's International Airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

But with the airport only letting people with a valid ticket inside, she was unable to talk to any airline representatives, and was forced to queue up in the cold.

After five and a half hours at the airport she gave up, retreating to a hostel in Auckland CBD to desperately look for other options before New Zealand goes into lockdown after Wednesday.

Reid said she supported the New Zealand government's response to the Covid-19 outbreak, but wanted more help from the UK government. Multiple calls to the British Consulate in Auckland went unanswered, she said, and when fellow travellers tried to visit in person they were turned away due to social distancing rules.

"I just feel a bit neglected," she said.

When Reid left her home of St Albans in the UK two weeks ago, New Zealand only had five confirmed cases of Covid-19. She was due to stay for another two weeks, and didn't expect the situation to escalate so quickly.

If she can't leave New Zealand, she said she would try to find some other tourists who wanted to hire an Airbnb where they could self-isolate. She came here alone but is now with two other backpackers: "But us three girls are only 18 - we don't have the money to live here".

SUPPLIED Maya Reid (second from left) is stuck in New Zealand with no idea how she'll get home to the UK after two weeks travelling NZ.

Lara Suleyman, 28, is also stranded in New Zealand and is determined to raise as much awareness as possible to alert the British Government of the seriousness of the situation.

She's set up a dedicated email, asking all stranded Britons to email their name, location and group number, to which she has tallied on her own spreadsheet.

"The number of people is climbing by the minute," she said.

"Money can't buy you a flight home from New Zealand to the UK at the moment, it's desperate times," she said.

"When I realised I wasn't going to get on a flight home, I put it out there to see if there were other people in the same boat."

Supplied Brit Lara Suleyman, 28, a snowboard instructor, is doing what she can to get all stranded British nationals home.

So far, Suleyman's tally sits at around 850 nationals - a mix of people including, doctors, cancer patients, teenagers and parents. Some are being kicked out of their hotels, some are stranded outside the airport unable to be let in without a ticket.

British nationals are stuck here, not because the United Kingdom has closed its border but because countries they would need to transit through have.

"We can't get back because every flight will go through a major hub - Asia, US, Australia, Singapore - and they are all closing to transit," she said.

Suleyman has taken it upon herself to do this, because "someone needs to", she said.

​She has contacted both the British Consulate in Auckland and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London, to try and get answers - but with no luck.

The British Consulate on Auckland's Queen Street has also closed its doors.

"I'm not giving up until its absolutely over. It's mental and it's all because our consulate doesn't register people overseas," she said.

Currently, hundreds of Brits are trapped in Peru, in a similar situation, and are being repatriated home next week.

Repatriation efforts from other countries around the world are also underway.

Supplied The British Consulate on Queen Street in Auckland has closed its doors.

Suleyman said the British Government shouldn't treat people in New Zealand any differently, and there are 700 "terrified" British nationals here who feel "completely abandoned".

Travel agents in New Zealand as staying up and working at 11pm at night on a Sunday to try and get me home, she said.

"Everyone is doing everything they can over here, but they can't, but those who can do something about it aren't."

"It's not even that we are waiting for something, we are begging for something," she said.

Contact getushome.uk@gmail.com email to register.

On March 23, The Foreign and Commonwealth Office advised all British people travelling abroad to return to the UK immediately.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has led to unprecedented international border closures... All countries may restrict travel without notice," it stated on its website.

Those who are unable to return are instructed to follow the advice of local authorities, to find accommodation and keep up to date with travel advise available on the website.